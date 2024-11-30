Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.29
111.29
111.29
111.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,723.67
15,553.98
15,276.57
13,905.48
Net Worth
18,834.96
15,665.27
15,387.86
14,016.77
Minority Interest
Debt
62.57
92.79
113.69
136.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
719.56
508.64
513.05
337.93
Total Liabilities
19,617.09
16,266.7
16,014.6
14,490.88
Fixed Assets
233.85
265.48
296.95
327.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
19,288.9
15,724.39
15,492.46
14,020
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.92
3.93
2.77
42.19
Networking Capital
44
238.88
194.23
74.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
131.2
296.73
251.31
128.81
Sundry Creditors
-2.64
-1.59
-3.83
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-84.56
-56.26
-53.25
-54.51
Cash
47.42
34.02
28.19
26.85
Total Assets
19,617.09
16,266.7
16,014.6
14,490.88
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.