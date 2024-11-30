iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

10,827.85
(-3.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.29

111.29

111.29

111.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,723.67

15,553.98

15,276.57

13,905.48

Net Worth

18,834.96

15,665.27

15,387.86

14,016.77

Minority Interest

Debt

62.57

92.79

113.69

136.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

719.56

508.64

513.05

337.93

Total Liabilities

19,617.09

16,266.7

16,014.6

14,490.88

Fixed Assets

233.85

265.48

296.95

327.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

19,288.9

15,724.39

15,492.46

14,020

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.92

3.93

2.77

42.19

Networking Capital

44

238.88

194.23

74.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

131.2

296.73

251.31

128.81

Sundry Creditors

-2.64

-1.59

-3.83

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-84.56

-56.26

-53.25

-54.51

Cash

47.42

34.02

28.19

26.85

Total Assets

19,617.09

16,266.7

16,014.6

14,490.88

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

