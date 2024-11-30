Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
51.46%
51.46%
51.46%
51.46%
51.46%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.7%
17.62%
17.63%
17.52%
17.53%
Non-Institutions
30.83%
30.91%
30.9%
31.01%
31%
Total Non-Promoter
48.53%
48.53%
48.53%
48.53%
48.53%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
