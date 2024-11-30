iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Shareholding Pattern

10,827.85
(-3.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

51.46%

51.46%

51.46%

51.46%

51.46%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

17.7%

17.62%

17.63%

17.52%

17.53%

Non-Institutions

30.83%

30.91%

30.9%

31.01%

31%

Total Non-Promoter

48.53%

48.53%

48.53%

48.53%

48.53%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.46%

Non-Promoter- 17.70%

Institutions: 17.70%

Non-Institutions: 30.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Bajaj Holdings: Related NEWS

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More

