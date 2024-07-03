iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Half Yearly Results

11,270.8
(1.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

412.83

1,319.89

328.8

185.1

278.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

412.83

1,319.89

328.8

185.1

278.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,889.4

3,165.83

2,854.24

2,578.42

2,151.85

Total Income

3,302.23

4,485.72

3,183.04

2,763.52

2,430.84

Total Expenditure

107.14

71.14

69.09

68.7

73.35

PBIDT

3,195.09

4,414.58

3,113.95

2,694.82

2,357.49

Interest

0.74

1.09

1.07

5.61

1.33

PBDT

3,194.35

4,413.49

3,112.88

2,689.21

2,356.16

Depreciation

16.89

16.95

16.91

16.97

16.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

49.93

28.41

85.5

27.25

33.5

Deferred Tax

2.59

7.04

6.65

4.72

-0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

3,124.94

4,361.09

3,003.82

2,640.27

2,305.94

Minority Interest After NP

78.12

0.54

97.16

1.87

93.82

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3,046.82

4,360.55

2,906.66

2,638.4

2,212.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3,046.82

4,360.55

2,906.66

2,638.4

2,212.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

273.8

391.82

261.2

237.07

198.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

650

0

1,100

0

1,100

Equity

111.29

111.29

111.29

111.29

111.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

773.94

334.46

947.06

1,455.87

845

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

756.95

330.41

913.57

1,426.4

826.53

