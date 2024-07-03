Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
412.83
1,319.89
328.8
185.1
278.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
412.83
1,319.89
328.8
185.1
278.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,889.4
3,165.83
2,854.24
2,578.42
2,151.85
Total Income
3,302.23
4,485.72
3,183.04
2,763.52
2,430.84
Total Expenditure
107.14
71.14
69.09
68.7
73.35
PBIDT
3,195.09
4,414.58
3,113.95
2,694.82
2,357.49
Interest
0.74
1.09
1.07
5.61
1.33
PBDT
3,194.35
4,413.49
3,112.88
2,689.21
2,356.16
Depreciation
16.89
16.95
16.91
16.97
16.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
49.93
28.41
85.5
27.25
33.5
Deferred Tax
2.59
7.04
6.65
4.72
-0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
3,124.94
4,361.09
3,003.82
2,640.27
2,305.94
Minority Interest After NP
78.12
0.54
97.16
1.87
93.82
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,046.82
4,360.55
2,906.66
2,638.4
2,212.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,046.82
4,360.55
2,906.66
2,638.4
2,212.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
273.8
391.82
261.2
237.07
198.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
650
0
1,100
0
1,100
Equity
111.29
111.29
111.29
111.29
111.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
773.94
334.46
947.06
1,455.87
845
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
756.95
330.41
913.57
1,426.4
826.53
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
