Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11,025.95
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Bajaj Holdings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,716.11

-245.22

146.19

-269.5

Other operating items

Operating

1,716.11

-245.22

146.19

-269.5

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-4.95

Free cash flow

1,716.09

-245.24

146.17

-274.46

Equity raised

12,900.04

11,631.62

10,827.68

10,090.84

Investing

-864.14

806.91

433.24

683.13

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

361.7

361.7

333.88

278.23

Net in cash

14,113.69

12,554.99

11,740.97

10,777.75

Bajaj Holdings : related Articles

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

