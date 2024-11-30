Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,716.11
-245.22
146.19
-269.5
Other operating items
Operating
1,716.11
-245.22
146.19
-269.5
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-4.95
Free cash flow
1,716.09
-245.24
146.17
-274.46
Equity raised
12,900.04
11,631.62
10,827.68
10,090.84
Investing
-864.14
806.91
433.24
683.13
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
361.7
361.7
333.88
278.23
Net in cash
14,113.69
12,554.99
11,740.97
10,777.75
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.