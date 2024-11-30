iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Board Meeting

10,800
(-0.45%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:54:55 AM

Bajaj Holdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 An Interim Dividend of Rs. 65 (650%) per equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 for FY2025, declared by the board at its meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jun 2024
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202430 Mar 2024
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending 31 March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the said year. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/04/2024) We hereby submit: 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and audit reports thereon; and 2. Press Release. The Board at its meeting held on 26 April 2024, considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with audit reports for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, recommended final dividend, approved date of annual general meeting and recommended appointment of statutory auditors. The Board at its meeting held on 26 April 2024, recommended appointment of Statutory Auditors for the approval of the shareholders The Board at its meeting held on 26 April 2024, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 21 per equity share, for the approval of shareholders. The Board at its meeting held on 26 April 2024, approved 28 June 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible to receive the final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, regarding change in Directorate. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, regarding change in Internal Auditor of the Company.
Board Meeting30 Jan 202430 Dec 2023
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December 2023. The Board has approved the appointment of Shri Abhinav Bindra as an additional and Non-executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years effective from 1 February 2024. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 and press release (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

Bajaj Holdings: Related News

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Read More

