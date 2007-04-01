To the Members of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss

(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as the ‘standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders

Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibilities for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, 2013, we give in the

‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the

Cash Flow Statement, and the Statement of Changes in Equity, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provision of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer note 27 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. As per information and explanation represented by Management and based on the records of the Company, the dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31 March 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31 March 2024.

For Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP For NBS & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 104607W/W100166 ICAI Firm Registration Number: 110100W Anil A Kulkarni Devdas Bhat Partner Partner ICAI Membership Number: 047576 ICAI Membership Number: 048094 UDIN: 24047576BKBJHP2002 UDIN: 24048094BKCXUI8514 Pune: 26 April 2024 Pune: 26 April 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

As referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section in our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. for the year ended 31 March 2024

Statement on matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order):

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(ii) The Company does not have any intangible assets, accordingly the reporting under clause 3(i) (a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As informed to us, there is regular programme of physical verification designed to cover all items on an annual basis, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, all property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the

Company as at the Balance Sheet date except for following assets:

Description of property Gross carrying value (K In Crore) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Leasehold Land 1.04 Bajaj Auto Ltd. - Building 7.34 17 years

The titles/rights of the above-mentioned properties are pending to be transferred in the name of Company consequent to the demerger of erstwhile Bajaj Auto Ltd. (now Bajaj Holdings & Investment

Ltd., the Company) with effect from 1 April 2007.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment during the year and does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii (a) The business activity of Company does not involve any type of inventories and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, hence reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a),(c),(d),(e),(f) is not applicable.

In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no loans, guarantees and securities given in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable. Hence, not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of the section 186 of the Act for the investments made by the Company have been complied with by the Company. v The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under section 73 to 76 of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section

(1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii (a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause(a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (K In Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 392.69 Various financial years from 1989-90 to 2006-07 ITAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 3.05 Financial Year 2013-14 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 8.46 Financial Year 2015-16 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 5.32 Financial Year 2017-18 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.02 Financial Year 2021-22 CIT(A) Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Indirect taxes 0.40 From July 2017 to March 2019 Commissioner of GST and Service Tax Appeals Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Indirect taxes 1.16 Financial Year 2017-18 to 2018-19 Appellate Tribunal * The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 Property tax 0.05 Financial Year 2017-18 Bombay Municipal Corporation

* Annexure I filed with the assessing officer on 4 January 2024, waiting for the constitution of Appellate Tribunal.

viii There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) to (f) of the Order is not applicable. x (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi (a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form

ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As informed to us there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has registered as required, under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information given to us, in the group in accordance with Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 there are 17 companies forming part of the promoter / promoter group of the Company which are CICs. Further as informed these CICs are unregistered CICs as per Para 9.1 of notification no. RBI/2020-21/24 dated 13 August 2020 of the

Reserve Bank Of India. xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under the audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expecteddatesofrealisationoffinancial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there was no unspent amount as at the balance sheet date that was required to be transferred to a

Fund Specified in Schedule VII of the Act in compliance with the proviso to sub-section 5 of section

135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing projects and there is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP For NBS & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 104607W/W100166 ICAI Firm Registration Number: 110100W Anil A Kulkarni Devdas Bhat Partner Partner ICAI Membership Number: 047576 ICAI Membership Number: 048094 UDIN: 24047576BKBJHP2002 UDIN: 24048094BKCXUI8514 Pune: 26 April 2024 Pune: 26 April 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial

Statements of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. (the ‘Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systems over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and

Directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.