|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|The Board at its meeting held on 26 April 2024, considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with audit reports for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, recommended final dividend, approved date of annual general meeting and recommended appointment of statutory auditors. Notice of 79th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 24 July 2024 at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Viman Nagar, Pune - 411014 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024) Summary of Proceedings of 79th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 24 July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.