Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd AGM

Bajaj Holdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Jul 202426 Apr 2024
The Board at its meeting held on 26 April 2024, considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with audit reports for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, recommended final dividend, approved date of annual general meeting and recommended appointment of statutory auditors. Notice of 79th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 24 July 2024 at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Viman Nagar, Pune - 411014 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024) Summary of Proceedings of 79th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 24 July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Bajaj Holdings: Related News

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

