₹3,690.4
(25.09)(0.68%)
26 May , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹3,675.95
Prev. Close
₹3,665.3
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
1.43
PE
16.28
PB
16.28
₹3,672.8
₹3,699.75
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.32
One Month (%)
3.33
One Year (%)
-9.86
YTD (%)
10.28
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ambuja Cements Ltd
567.15
576.35
564.4
10,01,361
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
1,082.9
1,108.95
1,079.65
3,45,402
Vedanta Ltd
445.55
447.4
442.25
44,02,485
Tata Power Company Ltd
402.6
406
400.6
59,35,753
Tata Steel Ltd
162.51
165.55
162.05
2,55,81,584
HFCL Ltd
85.97
87.68
85.56
1,17,34,517
State Bank of India
794.4
797.55
789.2
49,65,466
Bharat Electronics Ltd
384.55
385.8
378.5
2,67,22,908
Steel Authority of India Ltd
127.79
128.6
125.81
3,10,13,556
National Aluminium Company Ltd
183.54
185.68
182.29
88,19,261
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
261.86
262.35
255.44
1,82,31,776
Aarti Industries Ltd
468.1
473.35
466.15
8,46,411
NCC Ltd
234.37
235.92
232.77
31,21,603
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
127.56
128.69
126.42
55,15,941
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,547.7
2,568.9
2,541.3
5,52,912
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
603.35
605.5
597.05
23,10,350
Bank of Baroda
241.52
245.21
240.8
56,19,161
Canara Bank
107.48
108.19
106.61
1,73,83,646
Union Bank of India
140.41
141.55
139.25
90,18,108
IndusInd Bank Ltd
800.1
802
790.75
53,81,797
Bank of India
117.31
118.4
116.56
51,89,915
RBL Bank Ltd
204.62
211.25
203.9
81,09,026
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
245.94
247.13
244.81
71,59,571
Manappuram Finance Ltd
230.36
231.7
230.06
20,98,398
DLF Ltd
777.8
790.5
775
37,57,056
Punjab National Bank
100.96
101.49
100.2
1,30,08,222
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
5,003.2
5,034.1
4,950
15,93,646
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
412.5
414.55
407.2
47,74,997
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
238.26
240.8
228
2,38,65,027
GAIL (India) Ltd
193.15
194.66
191.96
73,64,228
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
742.4
745.6
722.05
40,51,660
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
140.18
141
136.51
2,60,58,857
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
3,550.2
3,609.7
3,508
42,06,178
NBCC (India) Ltd
114.27
114.83
112.5
1,00,37,221
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,246.9
2,254.3
2,180
8,28,874
Adani Power Ltd
558.6
569.9
556.15
38,34,794
REC Ltd
406.8
408.75
403
51,02,219
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,400.2
1,410.6
1,394.8
10,24,835
GMR Airports Ltd
86.51
87.4
85.81
75,86,067
Vodafone Idea Ltd
6.93
7.05
6.73
59,18,48,002
JSW Energy Ltd
504.9
507.5
496.5
19,27,370
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
782.85
796.3
779.9
9,00,570
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
51.03
51.3
50.7
1,12,67,679
Adani Total Gas Ltd
669.7
675.5
662.05
7,33,875
Indus Towers Ltd
380.5
385
375.6
81,19,620
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
221.95
223.57
219.01
39,45,663
L&T Finance Ltd
174.29
176.92
173.82
63,28,313
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
878.7
891
875.9
9,66,027
Bandhan Bank Ltd
165.62
166.68
164.4
31,39,994
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,011.85
1,021.4
993.3
34,03,161
