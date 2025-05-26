iifl-logo
Nifty High Beta 50

Nifty High Bta50 SHARE PRICE

3,690.4

(25.09)negative-bottom arrow(0.68%)

26 May , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

3,675.95

Prev. Close

3,665.3

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

1.43

PE

16.28

PB

16.28

3,672.8

3,699.75

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.32

One Month (%)

3.33

One Year (%)

-9.86

YTD (%)

10.28

Nifty High Bta50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ambuja Cements Ltd

567.15

576.35

564.4

10,01,361

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

1,082.9

1,108.95

1,079.65

3,45,402

Vedanta Ltd

445.55

447.4

442.25

44,02,485

Tata Power Company Ltd

402.6

406

400.6

59,35,753

Tata Steel Ltd

162.51

165.55

162.05

2,55,81,584

HFCL Ltd

85.97

87.68

85.56

1,17,34,517

State Bank of India

794.4

797.55

789.2

49,65,466

Bharat Electronics Ltd

384.55

385.8

378.5

2,67,22,908

Steel Authority of India Ltd

127.79

128.6

125.81

3,10,13,556

National Aluminium Company Ltd

183.54

185.68

182.29

88,19,261

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

261.86

262.35

255.44

1,82,31,776

Aarti Industries Ltd

468.1

473.35

466.15

8,46,411

NCC Ltd

234.37

235.92

232.77

31,21,603

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

127.56

128.69

126.42

55,15,941

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,547.7

2,568.9

2,541.3

5,52,912

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

603.35

605.5

597.05

23,10,350

Bank of Baroda

241.52

245.21

240.8

56,19,161

Canara Bank

107.48

108.19

106.61

1,73,83,646

Union Bank of India

140.41

141.55

139.25

90,18,108

IndusInd Bank Ltd

800.1

802

790.75

53,81,797

Bank of India

117.31

118.4

116.56

51,89,915

RBL Bank Ltd

204.62

211.25

203.9

81,09,026

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

245.94

247.13

244.81

71,59,571

Manappuram Finance Ltd

230.36

231.7

230.06

20,98,398

DLF Ltd

777.8

790.5

775

37,57,056

Punjab National Bank

100.96

101.49

100.2

1,30,08,222

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

5,003.2

5,034.1

4,950

15,93,646

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

412.5

414.55

407.2

47,74,997

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

238.26

240.8

228

2,38,65,027

GAIL (India) Ltd

193.15

194.66

191.96

73,64,228

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

742.4

745.6

722.05

40,51,660

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

140.18

141

136.51

2,60,58,857

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

3,550.2

3,609.7

3,508

42,06,178

NBCC (India) Ltd

114.27

114.83

112.5

1,00,37,221

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,246.9

2,254.3

2,180

8,28,874

Adani Power Ltd

558.6

569.9

556.15

38,34,794

REC Ltd

406.8

408.75

403

51,02,219

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,400.2

1,410.6

1,394.8

10,24,835

GMR Airports Ltd

86.51

87.4

85.81

75,86,067

Vodafone Idea Ltd

6.93

7.05

6.73

59,18,48,002

JSW Energy Ltd

504.9

507.5

496.5

19,27,370

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

782.85

796.3

779.9

9,00,570

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

51.03

51.3

50.7

1,12,67,679

Adani Total Gas Ltd

669.7

675.5

662.05

7,33,875

Indus Towers Ltd

380.5

385

375.6

81,19,620

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

221.95

223.57

219.01

39,45,663

L&T Finance Ltd

174.29

176.92

173.82

63,28,313

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

878.7

891

875.9

9,66,027

Bandhan Bank Ltd

165.62

166.68

164.4

31,39,994

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,011.85

1,021.4

993.3

34,03,161

Top NEWS

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 26, 2025

The two stocks that have touched their 52-week highs are ICICI bank and HDFC Life

26 May 2025|01:54 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 26th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland, NTPC, etc.

26 May 2025|06:34 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 23, 2025

Bharat Elec, HDFC Life hit 52-week high in Nifty.

23 May 2025|02:17 PM

View More

Trading Account

View More
