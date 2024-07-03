iifl-logo-icon 1
HFCL Ltd Share Price

109.48
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114
  • Day's High114.46
  • 52 Wk High171
  • Prev. Close114.4
  • Day's Low108.8
  • 52 Wk Low 80.25
  • Turnover (lac)8,300.06
  • P/E43.15
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value27.87
  • EPS2.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,794.38
  • Div. Yield0.17
View All Historical Data
  • Open114.9
  • Day's High116
  • Spot114.67
  • Prev. Close114.29
  • Day's Low112.92
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot4,150
  • OI(Chg %)-32,53,600 (-30.7%)
  • Roll Over%7.57
  • Roll Cost1.76
  • Traded Vol.1,72,72,300 (3.33%)
View More Futures

HFCL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

114

Prev. Close

114.4

Turnover(Lac.)

8,300.06

Day's High

114.46

Day's Low

108.8

52 Week's High

171

52 Week's Low

80.25

Book Value

27.87

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,794.38

P/E

43.15

EPS

2.65

Divi. Yield

0.17

HFCL Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

HFCL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

HFCL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.24%

Non-Promoter- 17.04%

Institutions: 17.04%

Non-Institutions: 46.66%

Custodian: 0.04%

Share Price

HFCL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147.81

165.84

137.49

128.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,673.88

2,827.18

2,590.87

1,748.06

Net Worth

3,821.69

2,993.02

2,728.36

1,876.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,105.87

3,547.3

3,070.08

2,015.95

yoy growth (%)

15.74

15.54

52.28

-29.47

Raw materials

-2,263.19

-1,145.78

-1,286.83

-571.75

As % of sales

55.12

32.3

41.91

28.36

Employee costs

-215.69

-193.77

-147.28

-131.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

300

327.92

205.43

123.72

Depreciation

-53.59

-30.14

-16.26

-15.7

Tax paid

-73.01

-124.1

-48.61

0

Working capital

121.31

374.74

36.16

-122

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.74

15.54

52.28

-29.47

Op profit growth

9.68

62.36

45.54

-43.74

EBIT growth

7.22

56.95

45.01

-42.39

Net profit growth

9.34

31.47

25.3

-17.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,465.05

4,743.31

4,727.11

4,422.96

3,838.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,465.05

4,743.31

4,727.11

4,422.96

3,838.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

101.52

47.18

43.07

34.76

22.08

View Annually Results

HFCL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HFCL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahendra Nahata

Non Executive Director

Arvind Kharabanda

President & Company Secretary

Manoj Baid

Non Executive Director

R M Kastia

Independent Director

Tamali Sen Gupta

Independent Director

Bharat Pal Singh

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HFCL Ltd

Summary

HFCL Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on May 11, 1987 as Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited. Later on, Companys name was changed to HFCL Limited effective from 15th May, 2019. The Company is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment and Optic Fiber Cable (OFC). Their manufacturing facilities are located at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Salcete in Goa and New Delhi. The company started with manufacturing transmission Equipment and soon expanded their product portfolio to manufacture Access Equipment, Optical Fibre Cable, Accessories and Terminal Equipment. The company is geared up for meeting the new generation access network demand in future.Promoted by Mahendra Nahata, the Company entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Seiscor Technologies Inc, USA, for the manufacture of 1+1 and 1+7 Analog Subscriber Carrier Systems and signed a Memorandum of Undertaking with Philips Kommunikation Industries AG of Germany for the manufacture of the Digital Subscriber Carrier System.In the year 1991, the company promoted two new companies namely, Himachal Telematics Ltd, at Solan for the manufacture of digital microwave radio transmission equipments and fax machines and Microwave Communication Ltd, for establishing radio paging network in certain important cities of the country. During the year 1993-94, the company a
Company FAQs

What is the HFCL Ltd share price today?

The HFCL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of HFCL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HFCL Ltd is ₹15794.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HFCL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HFCL Ltd is 43.15 and 4.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HFCL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HFCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HFCL Ltd is ₹80.25 and ₹171 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HFCL Ltd?

HFCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.16%, 3 Years at 12.29%, 1 Year at 29.93%, 6 Month at -3.63%, 3 Month at -19.01% and 1 Month at -12.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HFCL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HFCL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.24 %
Institutions - 17.04 %
Public - 46.67 %

