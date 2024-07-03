SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹114
Prev. Close₹114.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,300.06
Day's High₹114.46
Day's Low₹108.8
52 Week's High₹171
52 Week's Low₹80.25
Book Value₹27.87
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,794.38
P/E43.15
EPS2.65
Divi. Yield0.17
HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.Read More
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.81
165.84
137.49
128.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,673.88
2,827.18
2,590.87
1,748.06
Net Worth
3,821.69
2,993.02
2,728.36
1,876.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,105.87
3,547.3
3,070.08
2,015.95
yoy growth (%)
15.74
15.54
52.28
-29.47
Raw materials
-2,263.19
-1,145.78
-1,286.83
-571.75
As % of sales
55.12
32.3
41.91
28.36
Employee costs
-215.69
-193.77
-147.28
-131.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
300
327.92
205.43
123.72
Depreciation
-53.59
-30.14
-16.26
-15.7
Tax paid
-73.01
-124.1
-48.61
0
Working capital
121.31
374.74
36.16
-122
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.74
15.54
52.28
-29.47
Op profit growth
9.68
62.36
45.54
-43.74
EBIT growth
7.22
56.95
45.01
-42.39
Net profit growth
9.34
31.47
25.3
-17.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,465.05
4,743.31
4,727.11
4,422.96
3,838.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,465.05
4,743.31
4,727.11
4,422.96
3,838.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
101.52
47.18
43.07
34.76
22.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahendra Nahata
Non Executive Director
Arvind Kharabanda
President & Company Secretary
Manoj Baid
Non Executive Director
R M Kastia
Independent Director
Tamali Sen Gupta
Independent Director
Bharat Pal Singh
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar
Reports by HFCL Ltd
Summary
HFCL Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on May 11, 1987 as Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited. Later on, Companys name was changed to HFCL Limited effective from 15th May, 2019. The Company is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment and Optic Fiber Cable (OFC). Their manufacturing facilities are located at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Salcete in Goa and New Delhi. The company started with manufacturing transmission Equipment and soon expanded their product portfolio to manufacture Access Equipment, Optical Fibre Cable, Accessories and Terminal Equipment. The company is geared up for meeting the new generation access network demand in future.Promoted by Mahendra Nahata, the Company entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Seiscor Technologies Inc, USA, for the manufacture of 1+1 and 1+7 Analog Subscriber Carrier Systems and signed a Memorandum of Undertaking with Philips Kommunikation Industries AG of Germany for the manufacture of the Digital Subscriber Carrier System.In the year 1991, the company promoted two new companies namely, Himachal Telematics Ltd, at Solan for the manufacture of digital microwave radio transmission equipments and fax machines and Microwave Communication Ltd, for establishing radio paging network in certain important cities of the country. During the year 1993-94, the company a
The HFCL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HFCL Ltd is ₹15794.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HFCL Ltd is 43.15 and 4.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HFCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HFCL Ltd is ₹80.25 and ₹171 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HFCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.16%, 3 Years at 12.29%, 1 Year at 29.93%, 6 Month at -3.63%, 3 Month at -19.01% and 1 Month at -12.12%.
