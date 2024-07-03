Summary

HFCL Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on May 11, 1987 as Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited. Later on, Companys name was changed to HFCL Limited effective from 15th May, 2019. The Company is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment and Optic Fiber Cable (OFC). Their manufacturing facilities are located at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Salcete in Goa and New Delhi. The company started with manufacturing transmission Equipment and soon expanded their product portfolio to manufacture Access Equipment, Optical Fibre Cable, Accessories and Terminal Equipment. The company is geared up for meeting the new generation access network demand in future.Promoted by Mahendra Nahata, the Company entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Seiscor Technologies Inc, USA, for the manufacture of 1+1 and 1+7 Analog Subscriber Carrier Systems and signed a Memorandum of Undertaking with Philips Kommunikation Industries AG of Germany for the manufacture of the Digital Subscriber Carrier System.In the year 1991, the company promoted two new companies namely, Himachal Telematics Ltd, at Solan for the manufacture of digital microwave radio transmission equipments and fax machines and Microwave Communication Ltd, for establishing radio paging network in certain important cities of the country. During the year 1993-94, the company a

