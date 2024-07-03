iifl-logo-icon 1
HFCL Ltd Half Yearly Results

105.94
(-2.94%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:19:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,251.85

2,358.37

2,106.68

2,518.83

2,224.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,251.85

2,358.37

2,106.68

2,518.83

2,224.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.89

70.43

31.09

38.07

9.11

Total Income

2,276.74

2,428.8

2,137.77

2,556.9

2,233.59

Total Expenditure

1,918.74

2,055.88

1,827.63

2,194.52

1,930.2

PBIDT

358

372.92

310.14

362.38

303.39

Interest

87.19

76.2

71.08

74.95

77.24

PBDT

270.81

296.72

239.06

287.43

226.15

Depreciation

49.55

39.41

42.35

41.57

41.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

41.62

41.49

26.42

31.45

47.55

Deferred Tax

-4.34

24.03

24.56

34.1

-0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

183.98

191.79

145.73

180.31

137.4

Minority Interest After NP

-1.22

-0.5

8.21

12.36

4.38

Net Profit after Minority Interest

185.2

192.29

137.52

167.95

133.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

185.2

192.29

137.52

167.95

133.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.28

1.34

0.99

1.22

0.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

144.2

144.01

142.77

137.64

137.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.89

15.81

14.72

14.38

13.63

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

8.17

8.13

6.91

7.15

6.17

HFCL: Related NEWS

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

Read More
HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More

