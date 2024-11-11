iifl-logo-icon 1
HFCL Ltd Balance Sheet

100.47
(-4.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147.81

165.84

137.49

128.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,673.88

2,827.18

2,590.87

1,748.06

Net Worth

3,821.69

2,993.02

2,728.36

1,876.5

Minority Interest

Debt

833.03

790.92

637.38

824.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

74.85

34.15

0

0

Total Liabilities

4,729.57

3,818.09

3,365.74

2,701.32

Fixed Assets

897.5

608.42

461.88

394.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

230.62

102.97

84.56

65.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

8.6

8.6

10.57

Networking Capital

3,283.08

2,801.69

2,306.07

1,937.14

Inventories

618.95

584.45

408.5

306.24

Inventory Days

27.22

Sundry Debtors

2,127.03

1,784.35

1,804.15

2,528.03

Debtor Days

224.73

Other Current Assets

1,937.63

1,703.77

1,534.86

1,338.76

Sundry Creditors

-838.33

-855.47

-950

-1,663.32

Creditor Days

147.86

Other Current Liabilities

-562.2

-415.41

-491.44

-572.57

Cash

318.27

296.41

504.63

293.74

Total Assets

4,729.57

3,818.09

3,365.74

2,701.32

HFCL : related Articles

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

Read More
HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More

