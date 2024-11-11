HFCL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.81
165.84
137.49
128.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,673.88
2,827.18
2,590.87
1,748.06
Net Worth
3,821.69
2,993.02
2,728.36
1,876.5
Minority Interest
Debt
833.03
790.92
637.38
824.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
74.85
34.15
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,729.57
3,818.09
3,365.74
2,701.32
Fixed Assets
897.5
608.42
461.88
394.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
230.62
102.97
84.56
65.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
8.6
8.6
10.57
Networking Capital
3,283.08
2,801.69
2,306.07
1,937.14
Inventories
618.95
584.45
408.5
306.24
Inventory Days
27.22
Sundry Debtors
2,127.03
1,784.35
1,804.15
2,528.03
Debtor Days
224.73
Other Current Assets
1,937.63
1,703.77
1,534.86
1,338.76
Sundry Creditors
-838.33
-855.47
-950
-1,663.32
Creditor Days
147.86
Other Current Liabilities
-562.2
-415.41
-491.44
-572.57
Cash
318.27
296.41
504.63
293.74
Total Assets
4,729.57
3,818.09
3,365.74
2,701.32
HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.Read More
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.