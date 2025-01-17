iifl-logo-icon 1
HFCL secures advance work order worth ₹2,501 Crore from BSNL

17 Jan 2025 , 10:26 AM

HFCL Limited announced on Thursday that the company has won an advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The order is worth approximately ₹2,501 Crore.

As per the company, the said order is for the design, supply, installation, construction, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet Phase III in the Punjab telecom circle.

The company said in its filing with the bourses that the order was awarded by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The company will execute the order under the design build operate and maintain (DBOM) model. The construction phase for the said order is estimated at three years.

Following that, a 10-year maintenance contract will be in place, with operating expenditure (opex) set at 5.5% of capex each year for the first five years and 6.5% for the following five years.

According to the company, the total consideration for said project is divided into three different parts. The consideration of ₹1,244.61 Crore has been set aside for capital expenditure (capex), ₹746.76 Crore for the newly-constructed network’s operating expenditure, and ₹509.94 Crore for meeting the operating expenditure of current network. 

