iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HFCL Ltd Key Ratios

103.75
(1.38%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HFCL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.21

18.83

51.56

-25.79

Op profit growth

11.23

75.69

45.79

-38.97

EBIT growth

9.04

65.91

53.17

-43.07

Net profit growth

5.17

35.36

36.55

-20.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.42

12.87

8.7

9.04

EBIT margin

11.69

12.35

8.84

8.75

Net profit margin

5.4

5.91

5.19

5.76

RoCE

19.52

23.32

18.15

12.91

RoNW

3.33

3.99

3.91

3.4

RoA

2.25

2.79

2.66

2.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.92

1.85

1.39

1

Dividend per share

0.15

0

0.06

0

Cash EPS

1.32

1.44

1.16

0.81

Book value per share

14.91

12.99

9.51

7.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.12

4.87

18.63

12.75

P/CEPS

18.99

6.25

22.19

15.61

P/B

1.68

0.69

2.72

1.63

EV/EBIDTA

6.61

3.29

11.47

9.7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

4.43

0

Tax payout

-26.57

-33.67

-21.91

-0.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

174.15

132.73

133.41

196.25

Inventory days

32.14

26.49

25.92

47.54

Creditor days

-122.85

-77.04

-63.32

-89.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.93

-4.13

-4.49

-2.99

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.32

0.28

0.45

Net debt / op. profit

1.15

1.09

1.19

2.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.95

-34.1

-43.06

-30.06

Employee costs

-5.71

-5.84

-5.2

-7.15

Other costs

-26.9

-47.18

-43.02

-53.73

HFCL : related Articles

HFCL secures advance work order worth ₹2,501 Crore from BSNL

HFCL secures advance work order worth ₹2,501 Crore from BSNL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jan 2025|10:26 AM

Following that, a 10-year maintenance contract will be in place, with operating expenditure (opex) set at 5.5% of capex each year.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jan 2025|07:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, etc.

Read More
HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

Read More
HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR HFCL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.