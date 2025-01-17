Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.21
18.83
51.56
-25.79
Op profit growth
11.23
75.69
45.79
-38.97
EBIT growth
9.04
65.91
53.17
-43.07
Net profit growth
5.17
35.36
36.55
-20.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.42
12.87
8.7
9.04
EBIT margin
11.69
12.35
8.84
8.75
Net profit margin
5.4
5.91
5.19
5.76
RoCE
19.52
23.32
18.15
12.91
RoNW
3.33
3.99
3.91
3.4
RoA
2.25
2.79
2.66
2.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.92
1.85
1.39
1
Dividend per share
0.15
0
0.06
0
Cash EPS
1.32
1.44
1.16
0.81
Book value per share
14.91
12.99
9.51
7.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.12
4.87
18.63
12.75
P/CEPS
18.99
6.25
22.19
15.61
P/B
1.68
0.69
2.72
1.63
EV/EBIDTA
6.61
3.29
11.47
9.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
4.43
0
Tax payout
-26.57
-33.67
-21.91
-0.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
174.15
132.73
133.41
196.25
Inventory days
32.14
26.49
25.92
47.54
Creditor days
-122.85
-77.04
-63.32
-89.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.93
-4.13
-4.49
-2.99
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.32
0.28
0.45
Net debt / op. profit
1.15
1.09
1.19
2.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.95
-34.1
-43.06
-30.06
Employee costs
-5.71
-5.84
-5.2
-7.15
Other costs
-26.9
-47.18
-43.02
-53.73
Following that, a 10-year maintenance contract will be in place, with operating expenditure (opex) set at 5.5% of capex each year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, etc.Read More
HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.Read More
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.