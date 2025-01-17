Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Reliance Industries: The company announced a 7.4% jump in its net profit for the quarter ending December 2024. It further stated that the profit witnessed a sequential growth against ₹16,563 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company’s consolidated net profit in the quarter under review stood at ₹18,540 Crore against ₹17,265 Crore in the previous comparable period.

Infosys: The IT major announced an 11.46% surge in its Q3FY25 net profit at ₹6,806 Crore against ₹6,106 Crore in the previous corresponding period. As per the company, net profit rose due to a pick-up in demand, which caused the company to increase its sales forecast for another time this fiscal year. Its revenue from operations climbed 7.6% to ₹41,764 Crore in Q3FY25.

Axis Bank: Private sector banking major announced that the company has witnessed a 4% y–o-y growth in its Q3FY25 net profit. The bank reported a net profit of ₹6,071 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The bank’s total income grew to ₹36,926 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹33,516 Crore in Q3FY24. The bank also stated that its interest income during the quarter under review, jumped to ₹30,954 Crore against ₹27,961 Crore in Q3FY24.

LTIMindtree: The IT company has announced its results for the quarter ending December 2024. The company announced a decline of 7.14% y-o-y of in its Q3 net profit at ₹1,085.40 Crore against ₹1,168.90 Crore in the previous corresponding period. However, the company’s revenue from operations witnessed growth of 7.14% at ₹9,660.90 Crore against ₹9,016.60 Crore in the previous period.

HFCL: The telecom equipment manufacturer stated that it has secured an advance work order (AWO) worth roughly ₹2,501.30 Crore for supplying, designing, building, installing, upgrading, operating, and maintaining the middle-mile network of BharatNet Phase III in the Punjab telecom circle. As per the company, the said order has been received from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

