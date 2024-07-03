HFCL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,093.61
1,158.24
1,326.06
1,032.31
1,111.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,093.61
1,158.24
1,326.06
1,032.31
1,111.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.59
10.5
13.61
46.95
17.81
Total Income
1,108.2
1,168.74
1,339.67
1,079.26
1,129.3
Total Expenditure
935.37
983.57
1,130.43
915.58
978.89
PBIDT
172.83
185.17
209.24
163.68
150.41
Interest
44.88
42.31
39.65
36.55
34.78
PBDT
127.95
142.86
169.59
127.13
115.63
Depreciation
25.48
24.07
20.14
19.27
21.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.13
21.49
29.27
12.22
12.82
Deferred Tax
9.01
-13.35
10.82
13.21
11.19
Reported Profit After Tax
73.33
110.65
109.36
82.43
70.17
Minority Interest After NP
-0.56
-0.65
-0.7
0.19
0.75
Net Profit after Minority Interest
73.89
111.3
110.06
82.24
69.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
73.89
111.3
110.06
82.24
69.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.51
0.77
0.76
0.58
0.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
144.2
144.18
144.01
142.77
142.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.8
15.98
15.77
15.85
13.53
PBDTM(%)
11.69
12.33
12.78
12.31
10.4
PATM(%)
6.7
9.55
8.24
7.98
6.31
HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.Read More
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.