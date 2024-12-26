Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|100
|₹0.10%
|1,49,4000%
|20,750-16.66%
|₹3.65-10.97%
|110
|₹0.05-85.71%
|5,02,150-19.86%
|1,41,100-8.10%
|₹3.119.23%
|112.5
|₹0.05-92.85%
|1,86,750-18.18%
|6,93,050-40.35%
|₹0.05-95.65%
|115
|₹0.55-70.27%
|7,05,500-20.93%
|4,15,000-2.91%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|117.5
|₹3.1-13.88%
|2,61,450-36.36%
|10,08,450-20.84%
|₹0.05-75%
|120
|₹5.1-12.06%
|9,42,050-18.92%
|4,48,2004.85%
|₹0.05-50%
|122.5
|₹7.321.66%
|4,15,000-8.25%
|16,51,7002.31%
|₹0.050%
|125
|₹10.5-4.54%
|4,39,900-19.69%
|5,43,6500%
|₹0.050%
|127.5
|₹13.53.84%
|1,45,250-22.22%
|34,98,4500%
|₹0.050%
|130
|₹15.05-4.74%
|10,08,450-0.81%
|10,79,0000%
|₹0.050%
|132.5
|₹17.5-10.94%
|1,07,900-3.70%
|29,83,850-0.13%
|₹0.050%
|135
|₹20.86.12%
|1,45,2500%
|5,51,9500%
|₹0.050%
|137.5
|₹21.70%
|45,6500%
|25,14,9000%
|₹0.050%
|140
|₹25.15-6.15%
|91,3000%
|3,32,0000%
|₹0.050%
|142.5
|₹13.10%
|8,3000%
|12,90,6500%
|₹0.050%
|145
|₹14.350%
|20,7500%
|20,21,0500%
|₹0.050%
|150
|₹37.550%
|16,6000%
HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.Read More
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
