HFCL Ltd Option Chain

HFCL Ltd Option Chain

100.47
(-4.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--100₹0.10%1,49,4000%
20,750-16.66%₹3.65-10.97%110₹0.05-85.71%5,02,150-19.86%
1,41,100-8.10%₹3.119.23%112.5₹0.05-92.85%1,86,750-18.18%
6,93,050-40.35%₹0.05-95.65%115₹0.55-70.27%7,05,500-20.93%
4,15,000-2.91%₹0.05-88.88%117.5₹3.1-13.88%2,61,450-36.36%
10,08,450-20.84%₹0.05-75%120₹5.1-12.06%9,42,050-18.92%
4,48,2004.85%₹0.05-50%122.5₹7.321.66%4,15,000-8.25%
16,51,7002.31%₹0.050%125₹10.5-4.54%4,39,900-19.69%
5,43,6500%₹0.050%127.5₹13.53.84%1,45,250-22.22%
34,98,4500%₹0.050%130₹15.05-4.74%10,08,450-0.81%
10,79,0000%₹0.050%132.5₹17.5-10.94%1,07,900-3.70%
29,83,850-0.13%₹0.050%135₹20.86.12%1,45,2500%
5,51,9500%₹0.050%137.5₹21.70%45,6500%
25,14,9000%₹0.050%140₹25.15-6.15%91,3000%
3,32,0000%₹0.050%142.5₹13.10%8,3000%
12,90,6500%₹0.050%145₹14.350%20,7500%
20,21,0500%₹0.050%150₹37.550%16,6000%

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

