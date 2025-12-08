HFCL Bags ₹656 Crore Export Orders for Optical Fiber Cables

HFCL Ltd announced fresh export orders worth 72.96 million dollars, equivalent to ₹656.10 crore, for supplying optical fiber cables to an overseas customer. The orders were secured through HFCL’s wholly owned international subsidiary and are governed by standard contract terms agreed with the customer.

The scope involves delivering optical fiber cables tailored to the technical requirements specified in the purchase agreement. The execution of these export orders is scheduled to run until November 2026, indicating a multi-year revenue pipeline for the company.

HFCL continues to operate as a diversified telecom technology and infrastructure solutions provider offering system integration, telecom infrastructure development and the manufacturing of advanced telecom equipment, optical fiber and optical fiber cables.

For the September 2025 quarter, HFCL reported a profit after tax of ₹71.92 crore, compared with ₹73.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a decline of 1.92 percent.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹1,043.34 crore, down 4.6 percent from ₹1,093.61 crore recorded in the same period a year earlier. EBITDA for the quarter increased to ₹203.37 crore, rising 18.36 percent from ₹171.82 crore in the previous year. The company’s EBITDA margin strengthened to 19.49 percent, compared with 15.71 percent a year ago, reflecting operational improvements.

HFCL’s international business continued to gain momentum, contributing 28 percent of revenue in Q2 FY26, up from 24 percent in Q1 FY26 and significantly higher than 10 percent in Q2 FY25. The company highlighted that strong export orders and increasing demand in its defence electronics segment supported quarterly performance.

During the quarter, HFCL secured major orders for Thermal Weapon Sights and also participated in the tender for upgrading 811 BMP 2 Armoured Fighting Vehicles for the Indian Army, underscoring its progress in high-technology defence solutions.

HFCL reiterated its commitment to telecom and digital network solutions for telecom operators, enterprises and governments, supported by its R and D facilities and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

