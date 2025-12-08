iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

HFCL Bags ₹656 Crore Export Orders for Optical Fiber Cables

8 Dec 2025 , 12:53 PM

HFCL Ltd announced fresh export orders worth 72.96 million dollars, equivalent to ₹656.10 crore, for supplying optical fiber cables to an overseas customer. The orders were secured through HFCL’s wholly owned international subsidiary and are governed by standard contract terms agreed with the customer.

The scope involves delivering optical fiber cables tailored to the technical requirements specified in the purchase agreement. The execution of these export orders is scheduled to run until November 2026, indicating a multi-year revenue pipeline for the company.

HFCL continues to operate as a diversified telecom technology and infrastructure solutions provider offering system integration, telecom infrastructure development and the manufacturing of advanced telecom equipment, optical fiber and optical fiber cables.

For the September 2025 quarter, HFCL reported a profit after tax of ₹71.92 crore, compared with ₹73.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a decline of 1.92 percent.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹1,043.34 crore, down 4.6 percent from ₹1,093.61 crore recorded in the same period a year earlier. EBITDA for the quarter increased to ₹203.37 crore, rising 18.36 percent from ₹171.82 crore in the previous year. The company’s EBITDA margin strengthened to 19.49 percent, compared with 15.71 percent a year ago, reflecting operational improvements.

HFCL’s international business continued to gain momentum, contributing 28 percent of revenue in Q2 FY26, up from 24 percent in Q1 FY26 and significantly higher than 10 percent in Q2 FY25. The company highlighted that strong export orders and increasing demand in its defence electronics segment supported quarterly performance.

During the quarter, HFCL secured major orders for Thermal Weapon Sights and also participated in the tender for upgrading 811 BMP 2 Armoured Fighting Vehicles for the Indian Army, underscoring its progress in high-technology defence solutions.

HFCL reiterated its commitment to telecom and digital network solutions for telecom operators, enterprises and governments, supported by its R and D facilities and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • HFCL Ltd
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Stock Market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

JSW Infrastructure Arm to Acquire Three Rail Logistics Firms for ₹1,212 Crore

JSW Infrastructure Arm to Acquire Three Rail Logistics Firms for ₹1,212 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2025|11:41 AM
L&T Approves Scheme to Transfer Realty Business to Subsidiary L&T Realty Properties

L&T Approves Scheme to Transfer Realty Business to Subsidiary L&T Realty Properties

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2025|11:33 AM
Apollo Micro Systems Announces ₹1,500 Crore Greenfield Defence Expansion in Telangana

Apollo Micro Systems Announces ₹1,500 Crore Greenfield Defence Expansion in Telangana

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2025|11:28 AM
Welspun Corp Says EPIC Bags ₹1,165 Crore Steel Pipe Contract in Saudi Arabia

Welspun Corp Says EPIC Bags ₹1,165 Crore Steel Pipe Contract in Saudi Arabia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2025|11:06 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 9th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2025|06:15 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.