HFCL Ltd Shareholding Pattern

100.47
(-4.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

HFCL Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

36.24%

37.62%

37.68%

37.83%

37.83%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

17.04%

16.09%

14.96%

14.33%

14.6%

Non-Institutions

46.66%

46.21%

47.29%

47.75%

47.48%

Total Non-Promoter

63.71%

62.31%

62.25%

62.08%

62.08%

Custodian

0.04%

0.06%

0.06%

0.07%

0.07%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.24%

Non-Promoter- 17.04%

Institutions: 17.04%

Non-Institutions: 46.66%

Custodian: 0.04%

HFCL: Related NEWS

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

Read More
HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR HFCL Ltd

