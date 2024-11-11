Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
36.24%
37.62%
37.68%
37.83%
37.83%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.04%
16.09%
14.96%
14.33%
14.6%
Non-Institutions
46.66%
46.21%
47.29%
47.75%
47.48%
Total Non-Promoter
63.71%
62.31%
62.25%
62.08%
62.08%
Custodian
0.04%
0.06%
0.06%
0.07%
0.07%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.Read More
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
