HFCL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

109.4
(2.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,105.87

3,547.3

3,070.08

2,015.95

yoy growth (%)

15.74

15.54

52.28

-29.47

Raw materials

-2,263.19

-1,145.78

-1,286.83

-571.75

As % of sales

55.12

32.3

41.91

28.36

Employee costs

-215.69

-193.77

-147.28

-131.74

As % of sales

5.25

5.46

4.79

6.53

Other costs

-1,158.37

-1,780.52

-1,372.84

-1,131.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.21

50.19

44.71

56.13

Operating profit

468.62

427.23

263.13

180.79

OPM

11.41

12.04

8.57

8.96

Depreciation

-53.59

-30.14

-16.26

-15.7

Interest expense

-148.25

-90.11

-60.91

-59.94

Other income

33.22

20.94

19.47

18.57

Profit before tax

300

327.92

205.43

123.72

Taxes

-73.01

-124.1

-48.61

0

Tax rate

-24.33

-37.84

-23.66

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

226.99

203.82

156.82

123.72

Exceptional items

-4.13

0

-1.79

0

Net profit

222.86

203.82

155.03

123.72

yoy growth (%)

9.34

31.47

25.3

-17.76

NPM

5.42

5.74

5.04

6.13

HFCL : related Articles

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

Read More
HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More

