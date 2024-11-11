Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,105.87
3,547.3
3,070.08
2,015.95
yoy growth (%)
15.74
15.54
52.28
-29.47
Raw materials
-2,263.19
-1,145.78
-1,286.83
-571.75
As % of sales
55.12
32.3
41.91
28.36
Employee costs
-215.69
-193.77
-147.28
-131.74
As % of sales
5.25
5.46
4.79
6.53
Other costs
-1,158.37
-1,780.52
-1,372.84
-1,131.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.21
50.19
44.71
56.13
Operating profit
468.62
427.23
263.13
180.79
OPM
11.41
12.04
8.57
8.96
Depreciation
-53.59
-30.14
-16.26
-15.7
Interest expense
-148.25
-90.11
-60.91
-59.94
Other income
33.22
20.94
19.47
18.57
Profit before tax
300
327.92
205.43
123.72
Taxes
-73.01
-124.1
-48.61
0
Tax rate
-24.33
-37.84
-23.66
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
226.99
203.82
156.82
123.72
Exceptional items
-4.13
0
-1.79
0
Net profit
222.86
203.82
155.03
123.72
yoy growth (%)
9.34
31.47
25.3
-17.76
NPM
5.42
5.74
5.04
6.13
HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.Read More
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
