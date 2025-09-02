iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HFCL to Divest Entire 15.19% Stake in Nivetti Systems for ₹52.5 Crore

2 Sep 2025 , 10:44 AM

HFCL Limited announced on September 1 that it has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to sell its entire holding in Nivetti Systems Private Limited. The telecom gear maker owns 2,17,594 equity shares, representing 15.19% of Nivetti’s total shareholding.

The stake has been sold to Trinity Tech Solutions, Bengaluru, for a total value of ₹52.51 crore. The deal will be executed in tranches, with ₹12 crore received upfront on September 1 and the balance payable by October 15.

HFCL clarified that Trinity Tech Solutions is not part of its promoter group, and the divestment does not qualify as a related-party transaction. The SPA was signed on September 1, and the stake sale is expected to close by mid-October.

On the financial side, HFCL posted a consolidated net loss of ₹32 crore in the first quarter, compared with a profit of ₹111 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations fell 25% year-on-year to ₹871 crore, against ₹1,158 crore in Q1 FY25.

Operating performance weakened sharply, with EBITDA plunging 83% to ₹29 crore from ₹174 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin slipped to 3.3%, down from 15% in the previous year’s quarter.

Despite the weak earnings, HFCL’s board cleared a fundraising plan of up to ₹700 crore through equity or convertible instruments. The company said the proceeds will be channelled into strategic investments, defence and telecom expansion, working capital, and debt repayment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • HFCL
  • HFCL Limited
  • market
  • markets
  • Nivetti Systems
  • Nivetti Systems Private Limited
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HFCL to Divest Entire 15.19% Stake in Nivetti Systems for ₹52.5 Crore

HFCL to Divest Entire 15.19% Stake in Nivetti Systems for ₹52.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|10:44 AM
AXISCADES Secures $1.2 Million Pilot Orders for Aircraft Cabin Interior Solutions

AXISCADES Secures $1.2 Million Pilot Orders for Aircraft Cabin Interior Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:40 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 2nd September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:31 AM
Indices may open higher on Sept 02, 2025

Indices may open higher on Sept 02, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2025|09:08 AM
Axiscades Gains 3.15% as Subsidiary Secures DRDO Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Project

Axiscades Gains 3.15% as Subsidiary Secures DRDO Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|03:57 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.