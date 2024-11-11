iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HFCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

106.52
(-6.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HFCL Ltd

HFCL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

300

327.92

205.43

123.72

Depreciation

-53.59

-30.14

-16.26

-15.7

Tax paid

-73.01

-124.1

-48.61

0

Working capital

121.31

374.74

36.16

-122

Other operating items

Operating

294.71

548.42

176.73

-13.97

Capital expenditure

51.62

250.75

11.18

-13.07

Free cash flow

346.33

799.17

187.91

-27.04

Equity raised

3,041.82

2,409.35

1,864.04

1,589.85

Investing

-14.98

14

1.35

13.87

Financing

482.09

350.46

152.63

-30.89

Dividends paid

0

0

7.44

0

Net in cash

3,855.26

3,572.98

2,213.37

1,545.78

HFCL : related Articles

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

Read More
HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR HFCL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.