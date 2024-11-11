HFCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
300
327.92
205.43
123.72
Depreciation
-53.59
-30.14
-16.26
-15.7
Tax paid
-73.01
-124.1
-48.61
0
Working capital
121.31
374.74
36.16
-122
Other operating items
Operating
294.71
548.42
176.73
-13.97
Capital expenditure
51.62
250.75
11.18
-13.07
Free cash flow
346.33
799.17
187.91
-27.04
Equity raised
3,041.82
2,409.35
1,864.04
1,589.85
Investing
-14.98
14
1.35
13.87
Financing
482.09
350.46
152.63
-30.89
Dividends paid
0
0
7.44
0
Net in cash
3,855.26
3,572.98
2,213.37
1,545.78
HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.Read More
HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
