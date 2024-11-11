Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that Dr. (Ms.) Tamali Sengupta (DIN: 00358658) has completed her second term as an Independent Director on December 23, 2024 and consequently ceased to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. today i.e. December 24, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company extends its deepest appreciation to Dr. (Ms.) Tamali Sengupta for her outstanding contributions made during her tenure as an Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

HFCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 21st day of October 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, of the Financial Year 2024-25, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today. Read less.. Intimation regarding resignation of Company Secretary of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

We would like to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ajai Kumar (DIN:02446976) as Independent Director for the second term of consecutive three years, commencing from November 25, 2024, to November 24, 2027. 2. Considered and approved the re-appointment and remuneration of Mr. Mahendra Nahata (DIN: 00052898) as a Managing Director and a Key Managerial Personnel for consecutive three years, commencing from October 01, 2024, to September 30, 2027 Read less.. We would like to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: It is informed that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 30th day of September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) /through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility. Mr. Baldev Singh Kashtwal, Practicing Company Secretary having Membership No. FCS-3616 and CoP No. 3169, having office at 106, 1st Floor, Madhuban Tower, A-1, VS Block, Shakarpur Crossing, Delhi - 110092, has been appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors, to scrutinize remote e-Voting process and e-Voting during the AGM, in a fair and transparent manner.

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

HFCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 24th day of July 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2024, of the Financial Year 2024-25, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today. The copies of the aforesaid Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by M/s S. Bhandari & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s Oswal Sunil & Company, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

HFCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 3rd day of May 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis. HFCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated April 19, 2024, with respect to the ensuing meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled on May 03, 2024. In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors, at its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, May 03, 2024, shall also consider and recommend Dividend, if any, on the equity shares, for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024) Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On May 03, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 @ 20%, i.e., Re. 0.20/- per equity share of face value Re.1/- each, out of the Profits of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting or other authorities, wherever required. The Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if declared, at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be paid to the shareholders, within 30 days from the date of declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05..2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

This is further to our earlier announcement dated October 15, 2022, regarding the allotment of 1,41,00,000 (One Crore Forty-One Lacs only), Warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares of face value of ?1/- each at a price of ? 80/- per Equity Share (Warrant Exercise Price) on preferential basis, to one of the Promoters of the Company and to certain persons belonging to non-Promoter category being senior leadership team. We would like to inform that the Company has received a sum of ?10.20 Crores (Rupees Ten Crores Twenty Lakhs Only) being balance 75% of the Warrant Exercise Price in respect of 17,00,000 warrants (i.e., @ ?60 per warrant), from certain employees of the senior leadership of the Company, belonging to Non-Promoter Category, who have exercised all of their warrants into 17,00,000 equity shares of the Company. Further details are mentioned in the attached letter.

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has accorded its approval to the strategic expansion into Europe with the setting up of a state-of-the-art optical fiber cable manufacturing facility in Poland. The proposed manufacturing facility in Poland will begin with an initial capacity of 3.25 mfkm p.a. with a capital outlay up to ~INR 144 Crores. This facility is scalable up to 7 mfkm p.a. The establishment of the manufacturing facility in Poland will be facilitated through the incorporation of a new stepdown subsidiary in Poland under HFCL B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in the Netherlands.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

We would like to inform that the Company has today received a sum of ?60.00 Crores (Rupees Sixty Crores Only) being balance 75% of the Warrant Exercise Price in respect of 1,00,00,000 Warrants (i.e., @ ?60 per Warrant), from MN Ventures Private Limited, a Promoter entity, exercising all such Warrants into 1,00,00,000 equity shares of the Company. Pursuant to the aforesaid and as per the terms of issue of Warrants, the Allotment Committee (Warrants) of the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on February 07, 2024, has considered and approved the allotment of 1,00,00,000 (One Crore only) Equity Shares of ?1/- each, upon conversion of such Warrants, as per the details given below: Name of the Allottee : MN Ventures Private Limited Category: Promoter No. of Warrants held: 1,00,00,000 No. of Equity Shares allotted upon exercising of Warrants: 1,00,00,000

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 11 Jan 2024