|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.2
|20
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On May 03, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 @ 20%, i.e., Re. 0.20/- per equity share of face value Re.1/- each, out of the Profits of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting or other authorities, wherever required. The Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if declared, at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be paid to the shareholders, within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the name of members for entitlement of dividend, if declared, at the ensuing AGM of the Company, will be Monday, September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
