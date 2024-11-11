iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HFCL Ltd Dividend

102.34
(5.30%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

HFCL CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend3 May 202423 Sep 202423 Sep 20240.220Final
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On May 03, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 @ 20%, i.e., Re. 0.20/- per equity share of face value Re.1/- each, out of the Profits of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting or other authorities, wherever required. The Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if declared, at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be paid to the shareholders, within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the name of members for entitlement of dividend, if declared, at the ensuing AGM of the Company, will be Monday, September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

HFCL: Related News

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

HFCL secures orders worth ₹8,169 Crore in consortium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|02:45 PM

HFCL won the BharatNet Phase III contracts for the Punjab circle with a bid of ₹1,244 Crore on its own.

Read More
HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

HFCL announces partnership with General Atomics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|11:13 AM

HFCL has now made a significant contribution to one of the world's most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HFCL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.