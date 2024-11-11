AGM 30/09/2024 We wish to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of HFCL Limited was held today, i.e., on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and the business mentioned in the AGM Notice dated September 02, 2024, was transacted. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, the Proceedings of the 37th AGM are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) We would like to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ajai Kumar (DIN:02446976) as Independent Director for the second term of consecutive three years, commencing from November 25, 2024, to November 24, 2027. 2. Considered and approved the re-appointment and remuneration of Mr. Mahendra Nahata (DIN: 00052898) as a Managing Director and a Key Managerial Personnel for consecutive three years, commencing from October 01, 2024, to September 30, 2027 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) In terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby submit the Voting Results of all the resolutions passed at the 37th AGM of the members of the Company, held on September 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST), in the format specified by the SEBI. We also hereby submit the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on Remote e-Voting and e-Voting conducted at the 37th AGM, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended. The same shall also be available on the website of the Company at https://www.hfcl.com/ and on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the agency providing remote e-Voting/ e-Voting facility at https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)