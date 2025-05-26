iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nifty Low Volatility 50

Nifty Low Vol 50 SHARE PRICE

25,028.15

(138.75)negative-bottom arrow(0.55%)

26 May , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

24,968.7

Prev. Close

24,889.4

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

1.06

PE

34.26

PB

34.26

24,948.45

25,082.2

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.81

One Month (%)

0.88

One Year (%)

9.28

YTD (%)

6.87

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nifty Low Vol 50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,327.2

2,338

2,302.8

12,58,062

Britannia Industries Ltd

5,525

5,547.5

5,489

1,40,009

Cipla Ltd

1,484.2

1,493.9

1,478.5

8,85,022

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,510.3

2,514

2,482

6,38,832

Nestle India Ltd

2,454

2,464.9

2,405.4

6,24,354

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,656.4

2,696.6

2,640.1

4,35,977

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,359.4

4,418.3

4,300

7,65,160

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,394.1

2,397.3

2,364.1

8,92,618

ITC Ltd

442.9

443.55

436.75

1,31,07,662

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,648.7

3,672.5

3,608.4

16,78,934

Bosch Ltd

32,485

32,705

31,870

22,230

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,434.8

1,441

1,425.1

48,42,944

SRF Ltd

2,891.4

2,924

2,880

6,16,838

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

1,146.3

1,153.4

1,137

6,16,370

Wipro Ltd

250.24

250.85

248.2

36,90,751

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,096.5

7,120

7,080

2,28,090

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,240.9

1,247.9

1,228.7

9,85,434

Titan Company Ltd

3,610.3

3,640

3,570.4

5,25,514

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

2,089.3

2,112

2,085.1

20,40,285

P I Industries Ltd

3,683.6

3,705.5

3,660

1,09,213

Infosys Ltd

1,580.5

1,583.8

1,562.7

31,70,102

Lupin Ltd

1,987.3

2,004.9

1,971.5

11,59,667

Pidilite Industries Ltd

3,045.2

3,070.9

3,033.7

1,61,729

Dabur India Ltd

480.3

485.55

479.75

25,84,471

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,187.4

3,202

3,142.8

2,03,985

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,676.1

1,702.4

1,667

22,82,131

JSW Steel Ltd

1,032.3

1,036

979.5

47,16,572

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,940.2

1,949.9

1,926.9

54,01,430

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

3,537.3

3,545

3,510.1

9,67,470

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,460.6

1,471.6

1,455

56,08,725

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

296.7

303.8

295.75

1,64,69,130

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

12,421

12,539

12,391

2,14,703

Axis Bank Ltd

1,215.2

1,224.2

1,208.7

36,07,612

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,673.6

1,675.8

1,645.6

10,78,813

United Spirits Ltd

1,555.5

1,588.3

1,553

3,43,457

Page Industries Ltd

47,230

47,760

47,125

5,213

Marico Ltd

711.35

712.5

702.35

19,94,607

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,847.4

1,850

1,830.9

32,54,715

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,601.4

1,604.4

1,583

7,11,029

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,249

5,367

5,218.5

1,21,077

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

906.5

914.8

894.15

8,64,342

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,737

6,764

6,592.5

14,67,231

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,284.5

1,291.2

1,277.1

2,69,355

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

780

786.15

777.7

23,43,463

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,801.6

1,810.1

1,790.1

6,33,624

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,843.3

1,905

1,833

7,25,086

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,689

11,884

11,645

1,98,003

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,958.5

8,978.5

8,770

4,40,577

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

2,052.6

2,070

2,040.2

7,14,431

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,138.4

4,170

4,120

1,39,851

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The two stocks that have touched their 52-week highs are ICICI bank and HDFC Life

26 May 2025|01:54 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 26th May 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland, NTPC, etc.

26 May 2025|06:34 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 23, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bharat Elec, HDFC Life hit 52-week high in Nifty.

23 May 2025|02:17 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.