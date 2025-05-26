₹25,028.15
(138.75)(0.55%)
26 May , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹24,968.7
Prev. Close
₹24,889.4
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
1.06
PE
34.26
PB
34.26
₹24,948.45
₹25,082.2
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.81
One Month (%)
0.88
One Year (%)
9.28
YTD (%)
6.87
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,327.2
2,338
2,302.8
12,58,062
Britannia Industries Ltd
5,525
5,547.5
5,489
1,40,009
Cipla Ltd
1,484.2
1,493.9
1,478.5
8,85,022
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,510.3
2,514
2,482
6,38,832
Nestle India Ltd
2,454
2,464.9
2,405.4
6,24,354
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,656.4
2,696.6
2,640.1
4,35,977
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,359.4
4,418.3
4,300
7,65,160
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,394.1
2,397.3
2,364.1
8,92,618
ITC Ltd
442.9
443.55
436.75
1,31,07,662
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,648.7
3,672.5
3,608.4
16,78,934
Bosch Ltd
32,485
32,705
31,870
22,230
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,434.8
1,441
1,425.1
48,42,944
SRF Ltd
2,891.4
2,924
2,880
6,16,838
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
1,146.3
1,153.4
1,137
6,16,370
Wipro Ltd
250.24
250.85
248.2
36,90,751
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,096.5
7,120
7,080
2,28,090
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,240.9
1,247.9
1,228.7
9,85,434
Titan Company Ltd
3,610.3
3,640
3,570.4
5,25,514
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
2,089.3
2,112
2,085.1
20,40,285
P I Industries Ltd
3,683.6
3,705.5
3,660
1,09,213
Infosys Ltd
1,580.5
1,583.8
1,562.7
31,70,102
Lupin Ltd
1,987.3
2,004.9
1,971.5
11,59,667
Pidilite Industries Ltd
3,045.2
3,070.9
3,033.7
1,61,729
Dabur India Ltd
480.3
485.55
479.75
25,84,471
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,187.4
3,202
3,142.8
2,03,985
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,676.1
1,702.4
1,667
22,82,131
JSW Steel Ltd
1,032.3
1,036
979.5
47,16,572
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,940.2
1,949.9
1,926.9
54,01,430
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
3,537.3
3,545
3,510.1
9,67,470
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,460.6
1,471.6
1,455
56,08,725
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
296.7
303.8
295.75
1,64,69,130
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
12,421
12,539
12,391
2,14,703
Axis Bank Ltd
1,215.2
1,224.2
1,208.7
36,07,612
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,673.6
1,675.8
1,645.6
10,78,813
United Spirits Ltd
1,555.5
1,588.3
1,553
3,43,457
Page Industries Ltd
47,230
47,760
47,125
5,213
Marico Ltd
711.35
712.5
702.35
19,94,607
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,847.4
1,850
1,830.9
32,54,715
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,601.4
1,604.4
1,583
7,11,029
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,249
5,367
5,218.5
1,21,077
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
906.5
914.8
894.15
8,64,342
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,737
6,764
6,592.5
14,67,231
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,284.5
1,291.2
1,277.1
2,69,355
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
780
786.15
777.7
23,43,463
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,801.6
1,810.1
1,790.1
6,33,624
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,843.3
1,905
1,833
7,25,086
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,689
11,884
11,645
1,98,003
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,958.5
8,978.5
8,770
4,40,577
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
2,052.6
2,070
2,040.2
7,14,431
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,138.4
4,170
4,120
1,39,851
