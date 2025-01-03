iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty Growth Sectors 15

Nifty Grow Sec15 SHARE PRICE

12,127.5

(-67.89)negative-bottom arrow(-0.55%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

12,210.29

Prev. Close

12,195.4

Market Cap.

66,48,093.93

Div Yield

1.7

PE

29.64

PB

29.64

12,111.4

12,210.29

Performance

One Week (%)

2.96

One Month (%)

1.79

One Year (%)

13.08

YTD (%)

11.37

Nifty Grow Sec15 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

236.5

232.35

58,11,886

Cipla Ltd

1,511.25

1,539

1,505.1

15,81,699

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.7

2,237.95

2,198.05

10,11,390

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,406.25

2,414.6

2,364.8

12,74,065

ITC Ltd

481.6

491

479.85

3,70,71,367

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

3,237.05

3,175.7

22,56,902

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

939.45

941.9

926

18,31,767

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.6

761.45

2,47,63,176

Wipro Ltd

294.45

303.8

294

1,25,29,279

Titan Company Ltd

3,451.65

3,481.95

3,377.95

16,28,594

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

1,952.95

1,922

62,17,298

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,849.65

1,884

1,844

15,15,574

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.9

4,179.95

4,092.3

17,90,840

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,934.25

12,049.8

11,787.95

7,01,269

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1,992.1

1,941

28,52,748

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

