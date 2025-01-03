₹12,127.5
(-67.89)(-0.55%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹12,210.29
Prev. Close
₹12,195.4
Market Cap.
₹66,48,093.93
Div Yield
1.7
PE
29.64
PB
29.64
₹12,111.4
₹12,210.29
Performance
One Week (%)
2.96
One Month (%)
1.79
One Year (%)
13.08
YTD (%)
11.37
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1,539
1,505.1
15,81,699
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
939.45
941.9
926
18,31,767
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Titan Company Ltd
3,451.65
3,481.95
3,377.95
16,28,594
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
