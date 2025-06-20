₹18,127.2
(325.25)(1.82%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹17,804.35
Prev. Close
₹17,801.95
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹17,797.4
₹18,164.8
Performance
One Week (%)
1.85
One Month (%)
3.2
One Year (%)
-6.69
YTD (%)
10.56
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
13,614
13,724
13,500
74,560
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
688.25
691.65
666.55
42,22,770
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,525
5,542
5,495
7,76,879
Hindalco Industries Ltd
649.15
654.5
638.6
71,66,880
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
765.65
768
742.05
43,37,475
Trent Ltd
5,897.5
6,030
5,720
1,04,24,185
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,184.4
3,203
3,090.3
83,15,834
Vedanta Ltd
447.1
449.5
437.7
1,14,93,281
Siemens Ltd
3,214.2
3,297.4
3,195.1
10,00,560
Shriram Finance Ltd
666.35
670.9
650.5
74,41,267
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,557.5
1,565
1,538
21,49,247
Bharat Electronics Ltd
408.25
410
397.75
12,25,52,435
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
2,169.8
2,176
2,131.3
33,72,636
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
150.2
151.2
146.27
1,92,77,139
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,167.2
3,195
3,150.6
3,07,885
Bajaj Finance Ltd
905
907.5
886
1,43,20,241
JSW Steel Ltd
1,005.55
1,024
993.6
96,97,195
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,964.7
1,969.9
1,931.6
1,64,50,204
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,427.1
1,433.3
1,410.2
1,24,08,178
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,812.1
2,833.7
2,756.1
10,07,979
United Spirits Ltd
1,458.9
1,467.5
1,448.8
16,52,262
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,973.1
4,983
4,853
19,02,384
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,936.7
1,949
1,874
1,62,28,526
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,696.1
1,708.5
1,669.2
34,25,550
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,505.1
1,511.4
1,469.3
23,92,646
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
899.05
903.8
884.8
16,41,610
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,592
6,602.5
6,455.5
5,60,932
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,986.2
1,998.9
1,965
19,31,248
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
5,390
5,408
5,241.5
12,18,340
Eternal Ltd
253.33
254.15
249.01
5,02,01,710
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
