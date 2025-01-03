₹8,283.75
(38.64)(0.46%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹8,258.29
Prev. Close
₹8,245.1
Market Cap.
₹58,00,110.71
Div Yield
2.15
PE
18.37
PB
18.37
₹8,246.15
₹8,339.54
Performance
One Week (%)
0.39
One Month (%)
-4.34
One Year (%)
6.86
YTD (%)
-3.05
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
2,054.95
2,078
2,050.45
1,12,894
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.7
553.7
546.05
21,42,439
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,510
2,553.9
2,501.1
5,95,091
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
599.75
590
62,89,671
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
Shree Cement Ltd
26,096.25
26,955
26,001
27,471
SRF Ltd
2,284.9
2,290
2,216.05
5,04,485
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
115.9
113.5
94,53,150
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
UPL Ltd
529.55
533.25
508.5
28,87,878
P I Industries Ltd
3,668.4
3,734.05
3,626.05
4,51,527
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,932.35
2,959.6
2,909.1
5,61,902
JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
924.7
908.5
26,91,485
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.45
1,99,58,548
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,616.75
1,624.95
1,590
5,67,480
NHPC Ltd
83.09
84.5
82.51
2,33,93,470
Adani Power Ltd
520.45
532.25
518.05
29,54,097
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
957.85
962.1
939.3
17,01,683
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
11,861.65
11,713
2,37,647
JSW Energy Ltd
634.4
646.9
631.7
23,40,745
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
821.25
831
810
25,49,547
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.25
1,069.9
1,036
21,42,238
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
