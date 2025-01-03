iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty Commodities

Nfty Commodities SHARE PRICE

8,283.75

(38.64)negative-bottom arrow(0.46%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

8,258.29

Prev. Close

8,245.1

Market Cap.

58,00,110.71

Div Yield

2.15

PE

18.37

PB

18.37

8,246.15

8,339.54

Performance

One Week (%)

0.39

One Month (%)

-4.34

One Year (%)

6.86

YTD (%)

-3.05

Nfty Commodities LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

2,054.95

2,078

2,050.45

1,12,894

Ambuja Cements Ltd

548.7

553.7

546.05

21,42,439

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,510

2,553.9

2,501.1

5,95,091

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

599.75

590

62,89,671

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.15

1,262.05

1,235.5

1,55,18,289

Vedanta Ltd

458.25

465.5

449.1

88,12,785

Shree Cement Ltd

26,096.25

26,955

26,001

27,471

SRF Ltd

2,284.9

2,290

2,216.05

5,04,485

Tata Power Company Ltd

396.65

402.95

395.45

82,50,296

Tata Steel Ltd

138.36

139.73

137.84

2,33,44,893

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

299.15

294.35

48,05,616

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.17

115.9

113.5

94,53,150

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

UPL Ltd

529.55

533.25

508.5

28,87,878

P I Industries Ltd

3,668.4

3,734.05

3,626.05

4,51,527

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,932.35

2,959.6

2,909.1

5,61,902

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

924.7

908.5

26,91,485

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.89

262.75

247.99

4,97,52,924

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.05

86,81,975

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.14

139.83

137.13

1,45,53,423

Coal India Ltd

393.65

399.3

389.5

71,18,067

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.45

1,99,58,548

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,616.75

1,624.95

1,590

5,67,480

NHPC Ltd

83.09

84.5

82.51

2,33,93,470

Adani Power Ltd

520.45

532.25

518.05

29,54,097

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

957.85

962.1

939.3

17,01,683

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,786

11,861.65

11,713

2,37,647

JSW Energy Ltd

634.4

646.9

631.7

23,40,745

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

821.25

831

810

25,49,547

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,038.25

1,069.9

1,036

21,42,238

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

