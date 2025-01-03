₹33,222.14
(-285)(-0.85%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹33,557.39
Prev. Close
₹33,507.15
Market Cap.
₹63,54,552.74
Div Yield
0.97
PE
50.01
PB
50.01
₹33,183.25
₹33,590.44
Performance
One Week (%)
0.05
One Month (%)
-2.87
One Year (%)
22.27
YTD (%)
7.37
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Trent Ltd
7,307.7
7,493.05
7,280.1
9,40,061
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.08
161.78
159.15
1,42,78,695
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.85
3,465
3,378.5
1,85,167
Federal Bank Ltd
205.25
207.23
204.69
54,82,505
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
United Spirits Ltd
1,682.45
1,700
1,666.45
6,47,115
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,025.5
9,085
8,880
4,02,042
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,048.3
6,248.9
6,030.15
4,27,221
BSE Ltd
5,339.75
5,561.4
5,313.1
10,58,237
Coforge Ltd
9,669.65
9,745
9,531.05
3,00,187
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.8
1,007.55
977
52,14,010
PB Fintech Ltd
2,215.85
2,246.9
2,175
7,30,233
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
777.8
792.9
757.4
69,52,814
Zomato Ltd
272.85
285
271.5
4,82,13,406
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
