iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nifty200 Momentum 30

Nifty200 Momen30 SHARE PRICE

33,222.14

(-285)negative-bottom arrow(-0.85%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

33,557.39

Prev. Close

33,507.15

Market Cap.

63,54,552.74

Div Yield

0.97

PE

50.01

PB

50.01

33,183.25

33,590.44

Performance

One Week (%)

0.05

One Month (%)

-2.87

One Year (%)

22.27

YTD (%)

7.37

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nifty200 Momen30 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

879.8

868.15

27,31,538

Trent Ltd

7,307.7

7,493.05

7,280.1

9,40,061

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

3,237.05

3,175.7

22,56,902

Bosch Ltd

34,253.55

34,919.25

34,180

18,369

Vedanta Ltd

458.25

465.5

449.1

88,12,785

Siemens Ltd

6,609.7

6,740

6,596.35

2,96,272

Voltas Ltd

1,824.7

1,859.4

1,813.05

10,36,388

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.25

291.5

81,61,958

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

1,952.95

1,922

62,17,298

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

160.08

161.78

159.15

1,42,78,695

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,402.85

3,465

3,378.5

1,85,167

Federal Bank Ltd

205.25

207.23

204.69

54,82,505

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,849.65

1,884

1,844

15,15,574

Oil India Ltd

481.1

491.25

466

1,20,66,986

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1,992.1

1,941

28,52,748

United Spirits Ltd

1,682.45

1,700

1,666.45

6,47,115

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,598.85

1,617

1,593.3

36,69,363

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.45

1,729.85

1,681.35

24,47,246

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9,025.5

9,085

8,880

4,02,042

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,048.3

6,248.9

6,030.15

4,27,221

BSE Ltd

5,339.75

5,561.4

5,313.1

10,58,237

Coforge Ltd

9,669.65

9,745

9,531.05

3,00,187

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.8

1,007.55

977

52,14,010

PB Fintech Ltd

2,215.85

2,246.9

2,175

7,30,233

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

777.8

792.9

757.4

69,52,814

Zomato Ltd

272.85

285

271.5

4,82,13,406

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.