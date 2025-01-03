₹28,684.69
(113.04)(0.39%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹28,657.25
Prev. Close
₹28,571.65
Market Cap.
₹31,15,713.24
Div Yield
1.88
PE
38.1
PB
38.1
₹28,609.84
₹28,772.94
Performance
One Week (%)
2.19
One Month (%)
-1.48
One Year (%)
18.28
YTD (%)
9.41
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
SKF India Ltd
4,520.55
4,571.5
4,481
16,508
Bata India Ltd
1,460.8
1,464.95
1,415
3,38,906
Abbott India Ltd
29,490.2
30,122.35
29,352.1
6,840
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,371.9
3,409
3,339
4,29,505
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Grindwell Norton Ltd
1,933.3
1,964.35
1,927.1
23,710
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.7
553.7
546.05
21,42,439
ABB India Ltd
6,800.15
6,931.9
6,767
1,49,124
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
Linde India Ltd
6,329.2
6,450
6,220
88,505
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,867.6
1,895
1,852.15
3,45,950
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,465
3,515.9
3,461.05
25,034
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
14,684
14,735.85
14,560.1
3,851
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,082.8
43,732.55
42,430
5,732
3M India Ltd
30,623.95
31,349.9
30,525
3,514
Timken India Ltd
3,001.05
3,046.25
2,989.05
65,771
CRISIL Ltd
6,108.15
6,280
6,081.55
64,824
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
United Spirits Ltd
1,682.45
1,700
1,666.45
6,47,115
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Gland Pharma Ltd
1,901.1
1,919.5
1,840.05
5,17,971
United Breweries Ltd
2,128.1
2,147.55
2,116.8
1,49,472
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
