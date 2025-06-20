iifl-logo
Nifty EV & New Age Automotive

Nifty E V SHARE PRICE

2,908.75

(26.59)negative-bottom arrow(0.92%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

2,882.05

Prev. Close

2,882.15

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

2,878

Select price range

2,912.9

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.32

One Month (%)

0.25

One Year (%)

-6.52

YTD (%)

9.64

Nifty E V LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd

235.15

235.9

232.04

51,40,257

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,278.3

1,284.3

1,269

9,04,701

Exide Industries Ltd

380.25

381.6

373.15

30,51,090

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

688.25

691.65

666.55

42,22,770

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,525

5,542

5,495

7,76,879

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,338.5

4,382.4

4,204.9

11,59,015

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,184.4

3,203

3,090.3

83,15,834

Bosch Ltd

32,290

32,620

32,150

23,579

Schaeffler India Ltd

3,926.4

3,949

3,832.1

51,922

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,466.2

1,471

1,428.1

2,90,10,635

Tata Chemicals Ltd

913.85

919.6

905.3

10,15,043

Tata Motors Ltd

676.2

678.8

670.1

1,13,93,470

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

970.5

991.5

961.9

14,37,892

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,319

6,335

6,200.5

1,89,963

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

439.5

450.5

436.1

23,04,809

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

150.2

151.2

146.27

1,92,77,139

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

12,791

12,890

12,728

6,52,128

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,812.1

2,833.7

2,756.1

10,07,979

Uno Minda Ltd

1,061.6

1,067

1,036

9,23,815

Minda Corporation Ltd

505.1

516.05

501.4

3,69,824

Tata Technologies Ltd

706.65

718.7

696.3

43,70,195

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

486.95

491.85

474.8

54,01,406

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,147

1,166.1

1,140.2

2,84,761

JBM Auto Ltd

653.45

685.85

647.1

16,71,052

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,371

8,403

8,250

5,67,646

Varroc Engineering Ltd

563.9

570

545.05

2,59,461

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

369.55

374.5

363.45

17,06,152

Tube Investments of India Ltd

2,926.3

2,947

2,840.2

5,81,088

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

59.12

60.89

54.9

2,86,35,844

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,379.5

4,395

4,275

1,39,225

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,394.5

1,408

1,378.3

16,59,325

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

3,383.4

3,468.9

3,356.1

2,46,345

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

59.9

60.17

58

34,86,011

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

