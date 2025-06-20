₹2,908.75
(26.59)(0.92%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹2,882.05
Prev. Close
₹2,882.15
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹2,878
₹2,912.9
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.32
One Month (%)
0.25
One Year (%)
-6.52
YTD (%)
9.64
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
235.15
235.9
232.04
51,40,257
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,278.3
1,284.3
1,269
9,04,701
Exide Industries Ltd
380.25
381.6
373.15
30,51,090
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
688.25
691.65
666.55
42,22,770
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,525
5,542
5,495
7,76,879
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,338.5
4,382.4
4,204.9
11,59,015
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,184.4
3,203
3,090.3
83,15,834
Bosch Ltd
32,290
32,620
32,150
23,579
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,926.4
3,949
3,832.1
51,922
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,466.2
1,471
1,428.1
2,90,10,635
Tata Chemicals Ltd
913.85
919.6
905.3
10,15,043
Tata Motors Ltd
676.2
678.8
670.1
1,13,93,470
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
970.5
991.5
961.9
14,37,892
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,319
6,335
6,200.5
1,89,963
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
439.5
450.5
436.1
23,04,809
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
150.2
151.2
146.27
1,92,77,139
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
12,791
12,890
12,728
6,52,128
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,812.1
2,833.7
2,756.1
10,07,979
Uno Minda Ltd
1,061.6
1,067
1,036
9,23,815
Minda Corporation Ltd
505.1
516.05
501.4
3,69,824
Tata Technologies Ltd
706.65
718.7
696.3
43,70,195
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
486.95
491.85
474.8
54,01,406
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1,147
1,166.1
1,140.2
2,84,761
JBM Auto Ltd
653.45
685.85
647.1
16,71,052
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,371
8,403
8,250
5,67,646
Varroc Engineering Ltd
563.9
570
545.05
2,59,461
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
369.55
374.5
363.45
17,06,152
Tube Investments of India Ltd
2,926.3
2,947
2,840.2
5,81,088
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
59.12
60.89
54.9
2,86,35,844
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,379.5
4,395
4,275
1,39,225
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,394.5
1,408
1,378.3
16,59,325
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
3,383.4
3,468.9
3,356.1
2,46,345
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
59.9
60.17
58
34,86,011
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
