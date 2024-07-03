Summary

J B M Auto Limited is the flagship company of $1.2 bn JBM Group that has a diversified portfolio in the field of automotive, engineering & design services and renewables, with an infrastructure of 35 manufacturing plants and 4 engineering & design centres across 18 locations globally. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of tools, dies and moulds. It operates into 3 segments: Sheet Metal Division (for manufacturing sheet metal components, assemblies, sub-assemblies), Tool Room Division (for manufacturing tools, dies and moulds) and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) division (for development and assembly of SPV). The Companys products include parcel shelf, bonnet for tractor, rear assembly for tractor, stiff assembly, panel C pillar, marcopolo Fr assy, shelf center rear assy and Tunnel Assy. JBM Auto Ltd. was set up in 1990, mainly to manufacture Tools, Dies and Moulds at Faridabad. The Company also established a Press Shop for manufacturing Sheet Metal Components and Welded Sub-assemblies to meet the growing stringent quality requirements of automobile industry. The company shares were listed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).In April, 2009, the Company acquired a 73.89% interest from Thyssenkrupp Tallent Limited (TKTL) in the ThyssenKrupp JBM (P) Ltd., a joint venture between JBM and TKTL, known as JBM Auto System Private Limited (JBMASL). After this acquisition, JBMASL has become subsidiary of the Company.The expansion projects for Hondas N

