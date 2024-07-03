iifl-logo-icon 1
JBM Auto Ltd Share Price

1,553
(-1.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:54 AM

  • Open1,598.4
  • Day's High1,598.4
  • 52 Wk High2,428.35
  • Prev. Close1,578.35
  • Day's Low1,550.3
  • 52 Wk Low 1,388
  • Turnover (lac)407.98
  • P/E196.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value93.8
  • EPS8.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,363.78
  • Div. Yield0.1
View All Historical Data
JBM Auto Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,598.4

Prev. Close

1,578.35

Turnover(Lac.)

407.98

Day's High

1,598.4

Day's Low

1,550.3

52 Week's High

2,428.35

52 Week's Low

1,388

Book Value

93.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,363.78

P/E

196.02

EPS

8.05

Divi. Yield

0.1

JBM Auto Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

JBM Auto Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JBM Auto Shares Surge on Deal to Supply 200 Electric Luxury Buses

JBM Auto Shares Surge on Deal to Supply 200 Electric Luxury Buses

29 Aug 2024|03:43 PM

The partnership is seen as a significant step toward transforming intercity transportation, combining technology, luxury, safety, and convenience.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JBM Auto Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.53%

Non-Promoter- 3.33%

Institutions: 3.33%

Non-Institutions: 29.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JBM Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.65

23.65

23.65

23.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,021.16

976.66

866.99

718.23

Net Worth

1,044.81

1,000.31

890.64

741.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,965.58

1,946.72

765.78

698.06

yoy growth (%)

0.96

154.21

9.7

23.12

Raw materials

-1,374.65

-1,355.67

-520.26

-476.34

As % of sales

69.93

69.63

67.93

68.23

Employee costs

-201.44

-203.98

-84.96

-78.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

82.04

107.47

47.37

37.9

Depreciation

-75.55

-73.85

-25.03

-23.07

Tax paid

-29.12

-38

-15.27

-9.19

Working capital

168.96

223.36

53.35

38.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.96

154.21

9.7

23.12

Op profit growth

-12.58

159.79

15.99

21.34

EBIT growth

-19.25

130.91

9.17

28.13

Net profit growth

-23.82

116.4

-19.24

61.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,009.35

3,857.38

3,193.05

1,982.04

1,946.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,009.35

3,857.38

3,193.05

1,982.04

1,946.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.41

27.31

20.99

11.97

15.59

JBM Auto Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JBM Auto Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Arya

Independent Director

M K Aggarwal

Independent Director

PRAVIN TRIPATHI

Independent Director

Praveen Kumar Tripathi

Independent Director

Valipe Ramgopal Rao

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Nishant Arya

Whole-time Director

Dhiraj Mohan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjeev Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JBM Auto Ltd

Summary

J B M Auto Limited is the flagship company of $1.2 bn JBM Group that has a diversified portfolio in the field of automotive, engineering & design services and renewables, with an infrastructure of 35 manufacturing plants and 4 engineering & design centres across 18 locations globally. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of tools, dies and moulds. It operates into 3 segments: Sheet Metal Division (for manufacturing sheet metal components, assemblies, sub-assemblies), Tool Room Division (for manufacturing tools, dies and moulds) and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) division (for development and assembly of SPV). The Companys products include parcel shelf, bonnet for tractor, rear assembly for tractor, stiff assembly, panel C pillar, marcopolo Fr assy, shelf center rear assy and Tunnel Assy. JBM Auto Ltd. was set up in 1990, mainly to manufacture Tools, Dies and Moulds at Faridabad. The Company also established a Press Shop for manufacturing Sheet Metal Components and Welded Sub-assemblies to meet the growing stringent quality requirements of automobile industry. The company shares were listed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).In April, 2009, the Company acquired a 73.89% interest from Thyssenkrupp Tallent Limited (TKTL) in the ThyssenKrupp JBM (P) Ltd., a joint venture between JBM and TKTL, known as JBM Auto System Private Limited (JBMASL). After this acquisition, JBMASL has become subsidiary of the Company.The expansion projects for Hondas N
Company FAQs

What is the JBM Auto Ltd share price today?

The JBM Auto Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1553 today.

What is the Market Cap of JBM Auto Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JBM Auto Ltd is ₹18363.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JBM Auto Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JBM Auto Ltd is 196.02 and 17.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JBM Auto Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JBM Auto Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JBM Auto Ltd is ₹1388 and ₹2428.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JBM Auto Ltd?

JBM Auto Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.56%, 3 Years at 47.24%, 1 Year at -5.65%, 6 Month at -26.36%, 3 Month at -12.18% and 1 Month at -1.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JBM Auto Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JBM Auto Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.53 %
Institutions - 3.33 %
Public - 29.14 %

