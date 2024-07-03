SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,598.4
Prev. Close₹1,578.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹407.98
Day's High₹1,598.4
Day's Low₹1,550.3
52 Week's High₹2,428.35
52 Week's Low₹1,388
Book Value₹93.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,363.78
P/E196.02
EPS8.05
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.65
23.65
23.65
23.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,021.16
976.66
866.99
718.23
Net Worth
1,044.81
1,000.31
890.64
741.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,965.58
1,946.72
765.78
698.06
yoy growth (%)
0.96
154.21
9.7
23.12
Raw materials
-1,374.65
-1,355.67
-520.26
-476.34
As % of sales
69.93
69.63
67.93
68.23
Employee costs
-201.44
-203.98
-84.96
-78.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
82.04
107.47
47.37
37.9
Depreciation
-75.55
-73.85
-25.03
-23.07
Tax paid
-29.12
-38
-15.27
-9.19
Working capital
168.96
223.36
53.35
38.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.96
154.21
9.7
23.12
Op profit growth
-12.58
159.79
15.99
21.34
EBIT growth
-19.25
130.91
9.17
28.13
Net profit growth
-23.82
116.4
-19.24
61.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,009.35
3,857.38
3,193.05
1,982.04
1,946.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,009.35
3,857.38
3,193.05
1,982.04
1,946.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.41
27.31
20.99
11.97
15.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Arya
Independent Director
M K Aggarwal
Independent Director
PRAVIN TRIPATHI
Independent Director
Praveen Kumar Tripathi
Independent Director
Valipe Ramgopal Rao
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Nishant Arya
Whole-time Director
Dhiraj Mohan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjeev Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
J B M Auto Limited is the flagship company of $1.2 bn JBM Group that has a diversified portfolio in the field of automotive, engineering & design services and renewables, with an infrastructure of 35 manufacturing plants and 4 engineering & design centres across 18 locations globally. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of tools, dies and moulds. It operates into 3 segments: Sheet Metal Division (for manufacturing sheet metal components, assemblies, sub-assemblies), Tool Room Division (for manufacturing tools, dies and moulds) and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) division (for development and assembly of SPV). The Companys products include parcel shelf, bonnet for tractor, rear assembly for tractor, stiff assembly, panel C pillar, marcopolo Fr assy, shelf center rear assy and Tunnel Assy. JBM Auto Ltd. was set up in 1990, mainly to manufacture Tools, Dies and Moulds at Faridabad. The Company also established a Press Shop for manufacturing Sheet Metal Components and Welded Sub-assemblies to meet the growing stringent quality requirements of automobile industry. The company shares were listed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).In April, 2009, the Company acquired a 73.89% interest from Thyssenkrupp Tallent Limited (TKTL) in the ThyssenKrupp JBM (P) Ltd., a joint venture between JBM and TKTL, known as JBM Auto System Private Limited (JBMASL). After this acquisition, JBMASL has become subsidiary of the Company.The expansion projects for Hondas N
Read More
The JBM Auto Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1553 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JBM Auto Ltd is ₹18363.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JBM Auto Ltd is 196.02 and 17.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JBM Auto Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JBM Auto Ltd is ₹1388 and ₹2428.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JBM Auto Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.56%, 3 Years at 47.24%, 1 Year at -5.65%, 6 Month at -26.36%, 3 Month at -12.18% and 1 Month at -1.93%.
