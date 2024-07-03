JBM Auto Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,285.98
1,144.5
1,485.95
1,346.17
1,231.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,285.98
1,144.5
1,485.95
1,346.17
1,231.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.74
9.4
12.32
6.37
9.72
Total Income
1,295.72
1,153.9
1,498.27
1,352.54
1,240.73
Total Expenditure
1,127.81
1,014.26
1,313.67
1,189.65
1,091.35
PBIDT
167.91
139.64
184.6
162.89
149.38
Interest
59.54
51.94
55.31
54.28
47.93
PBDT
108.37
87.7
129.29
108.61
101.45
Depreciation
43.45
42.67
47.67
42.7
41.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.79
16.52
14.48
7.13
17.02
Deferred Tax
-0.48
-5.03
4.64
6.72
-5.68
Reported Profit After Tax
52.61
33.54
62.5
52.06
48.89
Minority Interest After NP
3.08
0.14
6.75
3.4
4.65
Net Profit after Minority Interest
49.53
33.4
55.75
48.66
44.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
49.53
33.4
55.75
48.66
44.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.19
2.82
4.71
4.12
3.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.65
23.65
23.65
23.65
23.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.05
12.2
12.42
12.1
12.13
PBDTM(%)
8.42
7.66
8.7
8.06
8.24
PATM(%)
4.09
2.93
4.2
3.86
3.97
