JBM Auto Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,009.35
3,857.38
3,193.05
1,982.04
1,946.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,009.35
3,857.38
3,193.05
1,982.04
1,946.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.41
27.31
20.99
11.97
15.59
Total Income
5,039.76
3,884.69
3,214.04
1,994.01
1,962.32
Total Expenditure
4,425.44
3,459.13
2,859.86
1,784.85
1,716.55
PBIDT
614.32
425.56
354.18
209.16
245.77
Interest
196.75
125.71
75.71
55.38
64.27
PBDT
417.57
299.85
278.47
153.78
181.5
Depreciation
171.47
130.31
91.43
75.73
73.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
32.71
50.44
46.71
29.71
20.23
Deferred Tax
19.66
-6.04
-16.05
-0.96
18.2
Reported Profit After Tax
193.73
125.14
156.38
49.3
69.22
Minority Interest After NP
14.9
0.75
0.19
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
178.83
124.39
156.19
49.3
69.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
178.83
124.39
156.19
49.3
69.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.12
10.58
13.23
10.42
14.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
75
65
50
30
35
Equity
23.65
23.65
23.65
23.65
23.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.26
11.03
11.09
10.55
12.62
PBDTM(%)
8.33
7.77
8.72
7.75
9.32
PATM(%)
3.86
3.24
4.89
2.48
3.55
