JBM Auto Secures ₹5,500 Crore eBus Order

On February 19, JBM Ecolife Mobility, won a huge ₹5,500 crore order under the PM eBus Sewa Scheme-II. As per the contract, JBM Ecolife Mobility will operate as a bus operator responsible for procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of 1,021 electric buses.

Additionally, through a Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) model, the new company will construct the necessary electric and civil infrastructure, which will allow for efficient operation for several years.

This indicative order win advances JBM Auto cementing and racket further as key players of this change for the Indian government’s goal for more Sustainability in Public Transport through Electric Mobility. The deal provides more visibility to its revenue, which has boosted investor confidence and contributed the bullish move in the stock.