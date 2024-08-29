JBM Auto Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.65
23.65
23.65
23.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,021.16
976.66
866.99
718.23
Net Worth
1,044.81
1,000.31
890.64
741.88
Minority Interest
Debt
1,256.28
1,290.12
1,090.04
841.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
101.82
97.64
96.07
120.18
Total Liabilities
2,402.91
2,388.07
2,076.75
1,703.65
Fixed Assets
1,030.3
989.19
975.18
979.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
299.58
228.72
151.66
76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.41
7.43
0
17.89
Networking Capital
1,019
1,139.25
922.45
613.18
Inventories
635.9
404.65
404.11
354.45
Inventory Days
65.81
Sundry Debtors
736.34
807.86
618.91
710.74
Debtor Days
131.98
Other Current Assets
543.02
602.38
724.03
312
Sundry Creditors
-652.18
-427.91
-556.67
-568.96
Creditor Days
105.65
Other Current Liabilities
-244.08
-247.73
-267.93
-195.05
Cash
38.63
23.47
27.47
17.42
Total Assets
2,402.92
2,388.06
2,076.76
1,703.64
