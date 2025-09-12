iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 12th September 2025

12 Sep 2025 , 07:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The IT company informed its shareholders and bourses that it will buyback shares worth ₹18,000 Crore. The buyback will take place at a price per share value of ₹1,800. This will cover 100 million equity shares, aggregating to about 2.41% of the outstanding equity share capital of the company. Also, the business informed that it has inked a 10-year pact with  HanesBrands to modernise their digital and data operations.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company announced that its wholly-owned arm Mahindra Holdings will acquire stakes in Mahindra & Mahindra Contech and PSL Media & Communications. Hence, they will become subsidiaries of Mahindra Holdings. With this move, it will simplify the structure of the group, hence enhancing transparency and improving efficiency.

Lodha Developers: The business announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra government. The MoU underlines the setting up of a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Palava. The estimated investment for this project is about ₹30,000 Crore.

JBM Auto: The company said that its subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, has secured $100 Million order from IFC to supply 1,455 electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat. 

NBCC (India): The company said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RIICO for the development of projects worth ₹3,700 Crore. The projects are to be located near Jaipur International Airport.

