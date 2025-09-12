iifl-logo

JBM Auto subsidiary secures $100 Million investment from IFC

12 Sep 2025 , 01:20 PM

JBM Auto shares jumped as much as 12% to their day’s high of ₹696.70 on the NSE in its intraday session on Friday. This development came after its subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, secured a $100-million investment from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

At around 1.04 PM, JBM Auto was trading 10.44% higher at ₹691.20, against the previous close of ₹625.85 on NSE. 

The stated long-term investment will support the launch of 1,455 air conditioned electric buses in Assam, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Hence, strengthening the country’s public transport boost.

This collaboration with IFC reflects the company’s largest e-bus deployment project. With this initiative, the company estimates a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 1.6 Billion Kilograms. Hence, slashing diesel consumption by over 600 Million Litres. Additionally, this will create 5,500 jobs and will serve over 1 Billion passengers.

The project is also expected to adopt a formal payment security mechanism under the Pradhan Mantri e-bus Sewa Scheme in Assam and Maharashtra. This is introduced with an objective to minimize payment risks for state and municipal transport undertakings.

This $100 Million funding is IFC’s first direct capital investment in Asia’s e-bus sector and its largest globally.

JBM Auto has already transferred over 2,500 e-buses across 10 states and 15 airports. It now has an active order book of about 11,000 buses.

