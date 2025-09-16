JBM Auto Secures $100 Million IFC Investment to Accelerate E-Bus Deployment in India

In a significant boost to India’s public transport electrification, JBM Ecolife Mobility Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of JBM Auto Ltd., has secured a long-term capital investment of $100 million (INR equivalent) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group member. The funds will be used to finance the deployment of air-conditioned electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.

Management Highlights Growth, Impact, and Partnerships

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD of JBM Auto, said this partnership marks IFC’s largest-ever global e-bus deployment project and its first in Asia. He added that JBM has already deployed its zero-emission mobility solutions across more than 20 cities in India and internationally, clocking over 200 million e-kilometres and serving more than one billion passengers.

Arya also highlighted that the new project aims to reduce over 1.6 billion kg of CO₂ emissions, save more than 600 million litres of diesel, generate over 5,500 jobs, and benefit more than one billion passengers over its tenure.

IFC’s Commitment to E-Mobility

Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC, said: “E-mobility is the future and we are making it real through investments in leaders like JBM. Together, we’re setting benchmarks for sustainable, resilient, and globally replicable urban transport.”

First Projects with Payment Security Mechanism

The Maharashtra and Assam projects will pioneer the use of a formal Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) to mitigate risks linked to state and municipal transport undertakings. This step is expected to improve bankability and replicability of future e-bus projects in India.

E-Bus Market Outlook

Buses account for nearly 70–75% of public transport trips in India, with over two million buses in operation, making the sector a major target for electrification. The government has set a goal of 40% e-bus penetration by FY2030. Projects like JBM’s IFC-backed rollout are seen as critical steps toward achieving this target.

JBM’s Strong Execution Capability

JBM has already deployed 2,500+ e-buses across 10 states and 15 airports, with an order book of 11,000 buses under execution. Its Delhi-NCR facility, one of the world’s largest dedicated e-bus plants outside China, has an annual capacity of 20,000 units. Since 2018, its e-buses have clocked over 200 million e-kilometres and served more than one billion passengers.

About JBM Ecolife Mobility and JBM Auto

JBM Ecolife Mobility operates electric buses in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, and Cuttack, and aims to expand to 6,500+ buses within two years. JBM Auto Ltd, the parent company, is a leading global EV ecosystem player and runs one of the largest integrated e-bus manufacturing facilities in the world, outside China. Its portfolio spans city, intercity, luxury coach, staff, school, and special-purpose e-buses.

