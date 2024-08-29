Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,965.58
1,946.72
765.78
698.06
yoy growth (%)
0.96
154.21
9.7
23.12
Raw materials
-1,374.65
-1,355.67
-520.26
-476.34
As % of sales
69.93
69.63
67.93
68.23
Employee costs
-201.44
-203.98
-84.96
-78.62
As % of sales
10.24
10.47
11.09
11.26
Other costs
-188.26
-156.87
-71.95
-66.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.57
8.05
9.39
9.55
Operating profit
201.21
230.18
88.6
76.38
OPM
10.23
11.82
11.57
10.94
Depreciation
-75.55
-73.85
-25.03
-23.07
Interest expense
-56.63
-64.26
-27
-30.22
Other income
13.02
15.4
10.8
14.81
Profit before tax
82.04
107.47
47.37
37.9
Taxes
-29.12
-38
-15.27
-9.19
Tax rate
-35.49
-35.35
-32.23
-24.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
52.92
69.47
32.1
28.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
11.05
Net profit
52.92
69.47
32.1
39.75
yoy growth (%)
-23.82
116.4
-19.24
61.43
NPM
2.69
3.56
4.19
5.69
