JBM Auto Arm's Battery Storage Order Book Surges to 3 GWh For BESS Across India

On June 2, 2025, the shares of JBM Auto Ltd. were trading in the spotlight after the firm announced that the order book of lithium-ion battery vertical saw an exponential increase and has now grown up to 3 GWh for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) deployments in the country.

The battery business is conducted through JBM Green Energy Systems, a joint venture and step-down subsidiary of JBM Auto Ltd. The sharp increase in the recent order pipeline was driven by various project wins, such as a 1 GWh BESS for state-owned SJVN Ltd., as well as customers orders.

“The company JBM Auto is already working with a variety of customers in all types of EV (electric vehicle) categories whether it is passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers,” JBM Auto said. The company noted its engagement in BESS solutions that included mini-grid configurations all the way up to multi-gigawatt-scale energy storage plans.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director had reinforced the role of battery storage to support India’s 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. He further said that JBMG offers a wealth of experience in high-performance battery systems for electric mobility and has now expanded its capabilities to utility-scale battery storage based on proven engineering competence, operational reliability and safety.

