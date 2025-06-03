iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JBM Auto Arm's Battery Storage Order Book Surges to 3 GWh For BESS Across India

3 Jun 2025 , 11:50 PM

On June 2, 2025, the shares of JBM Auto Ltd. were trading in the spotlight after the firm announced that the order book of lithium-ion battery vertical saw an exponential increase and has now grown up to 3 GWh for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) deployments in the country.

The battery business is conducted through JBM Green Energy Systems, a joint venture and step-down subsidiary of JBM Auto Ltd. The sharp increase in the recent order pipeline was driven by various project wins, such as a 1 GWh BESS for state-owned SJVN Ltd., as well as customers orders.

“The company JBM Auto is already working with a variety of customers in all types of EV (electric vehicle) categories whether it is passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers,” JBM Auto said. The company noted its engagement in BESS solutions that included mini-grid configurations all the way up to multi-gigawatt-scale energy storage plans.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director had reinforced the role of battery storage to support India’s 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. He further said that JBMG offers a wealth of experience in high-performance battery systems for electric mobility and has now expanded its capabilities to utility-scale battery storage based on proven engineering competence, operational reliability and safety.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Auto News
  • Battery Energy Storage System
  • BESS
  • electric vehicle
  • EV
  • JBM Auto Ltd
  • JBM Green Energy Systems
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.