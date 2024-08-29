JBM Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
82.04
107.47
47.37
37.9
Depreciation
-75.55
-73.85
-25.03
-23.07
Tax paid
-29.12
-38
-15.27
-9.19
Working capital
168.96
223.36
53.35
38.09
Other operating items
Operating
146.32
218.98
60.41
43.71
Capital expenditure
82.06
829.97
11.2
-100.42
Free cash flow
228.38
1,048.95
71.61
-56.7
Equity raised
1,339.36
798.98
336.06
304.73
Investing
28.34
-28.48
4.8
0.01
Financing
554.97
572.86
339.06
180.84
Dividends paid
0
0
8.15
8.15
Net in cash
2,151.06
2,392.31
759.7
437.04
The partnership is seen as a significant step toward transforming intercity transportation, combining technology, luxury, safety, and convenience.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.