JBM Auto Shares Surge on Deal to Supply 200 Electric Luxury Buses

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. surged by 5% during Wednesday’s trading session following a major agreement by its subsidiary, JBM Electric Vehicles.
JBM Electric Vehicles has signed a deal with LeafyBus to supply 200 electric intercity luxury buses.
At the time of writing on August 29, 2024 at 3:39 pm, JBM Auto’s stock was trading at ₹1,923.50, marking a1.53% dip on the NSE. JBM Auto has witnessed a 27% gain since the beginning of the year, and 18% gain since the beginning of the year.
The agreement involves JBM Electric Vehicles delivering 200 electric buses equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure a comfortable, safe, and eco-friendly travel experience.
These buses will be deployed on various intercity routes, enhancing connectivity while reducing the carbon footprint of long-distance travel.
The company expects to complete the deliveries within the next 24 months, as per the official filing.
The partnership is seen as a significant step toward transforming intercity transportation, combining technology, luxury, safety, and convenience.
Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman of JBM Group, highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainable development and zero-emission technologies, noting that the electric buses are designed for superior performance, safety, and reliability while promoting greener travel options.
LeafyBus Founder Rohan emphasized the importance of offering eco-conscious travelers a premium alternative that reduces carbon emissions and supports clean energy solutions.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.