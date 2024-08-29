iifl-logo-icon 1
JBM Auto Ltd Board Meeting

1,562.4
(-0.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

JBM Auto CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
JBM AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; and 2. The proposal of sub-division of Companys equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each and matters related thereto in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to such regulatory/ statutory approval as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
JBM AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024; and 2) proposal for issue of Securities in terms of Section 42 62 and 71 of the Companies Act 2013 subject to the Shareholders approval and other applicable laws. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi as an Independent Director subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing AGM Change in Registered Office Address.
Board Meeting2 May 202423 Apr 2024
JBM AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Consider and recommend the dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Intimation for appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Internal Auditor and Cost Auditor for the FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202421 Jan 2024
JBM AUTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Re-appointment of Managing Director Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

JBM Auto: Related News

JBM Auto Shares Surge on Deal to Supply 200 Electric Luxury Buses

JBM Auto Shares Surge on Deal to Supply 200 Electric Luxury Buses

29 Aug 2024|03:43 PM

The partnership is seen as a significant step toward transforming intercity transportation, combining technology, luxury, safety, and convenience.

