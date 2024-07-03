JBM Auto Ltd Summary

J B M Auto Limited is the flagship company of $1.2 bn JBM Group that has a diversified portfolio in the field of automotive, engineering & design services and renewables, with an infrastructure of 35 manufacturing plants and 4 engineering & design centres across 18 locations globally. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of tools, dies and moulds. It operates into 3 segments: Sheet Metal Division (for manufacturing sheet metal components, assemblies, sub-assemblies), Tool Room Division (for manufacturing tools, dies and moulds) and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) division (for development and assembly of SPV). The Companys products include parcel shelf, bonnet for tractor, rear assembly for tractor, stiff assembly, panel C pillar, marcopolo Fr assy, shelf center rear assy and Tunnel Assy. JBM Auto Ltd. was set up in 1990, mainly to manufacture Tools, Dies and Moulds at Faridabad. The Company also established a Press Shop for manufacturing Sheet Metal Components and Welded Sub-assemblies to meet the growing stringent quality requirements of automobile industry. The company shares were listed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).In April, 2009, the Company acquired a 73.89% interest from Thyssenkrupp Tallent Limited (TKTL) in the ThyssenKrupp JBM (P) Ltd., a joint venture between JBM and TKTL, known as JBM Auto System Private Limited (JBMASL). After this acquisition, JBMASL has become subsidiary of the Company.The expansion projects for Hondas New Small Car at Faridabad and Greater Noida Unit commissioned in 2011-12. The plant at Pithampur, Indore (M.P.) commenced commercial production w.e.f. 20th July, 2013. The Plant at Pathredi, Bhiwadi, (Rajasthan) has commenced commercial production w.e.f. 1st February, 2014. The Company launched its first True Low Floor Bus - CITYLIFE in Greater Noida. BM Auto unveiled ECOLIFE - Indias first 100% Electric Bus in the Auto Expo in Feb 2016. The Euro IV Diesel variant of CITYLIFE was also launched at the Auto Expo.In 2016, the Company started manufacturing plant in Sanand (Gujarat) & Indore (Madhya Pradesh) with investment of Rs 300 Crores. During the year 2016-17, the Company through a joint venture agreement with M/s Solaris Bus and Coach S. A., Poland, formed a new Company M/s JBM Solaris Electric Vehicle Private Limited to manufacture Indias first 100% electric buses ECOLIFE effective 14th July, 2016.In 2018, the Company unveiled 3 new products and launched the 100% Electric Low Floor Bus ECO-LIFE, unveiled SKOOLIFE CNG variant which is targeted at Premium Schools and CITYLIFE CNG Non-AC variant for upcoming City Bus operations.Gurugaman, a new city bus service was launched in Gurugram, Haryana during the year 2019. JBM CITYLIFE CNG low floor bus service was launched in the National Capital - New Delhi in March 2020. The Company launched 3 state of the art products in the countrys biggest auto show, ECO-LIFE 12 mts. non-AC 100% Electric Bus, ECO-LIFE 9 mts. AC 100% Electric bus and CITYLIFE CNG AC BS-VI emission compliant city bus. Along with the CNG BS-VI bus, it launched 2 EV products- one of the first Hi-Capacity 12m EV platform with sitting capacity of 40 passengers comfortably and the second one on the 9m platform in AutoExpo 2020 during FY 2020-21. During FY 2021-22, Ecolife Green One Mobility Private Limited was incorporated on 14th May, 2021, as a Joint Venture Company; Ecolife Indraprastha Mobility Private Limited was incorporated on 20th August, 2021, as a Direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. JBM Electric Technologies Private Limited was incorporated on 04th January, 2022, as an Indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. JBM Green Technologies Private Limited was incorporated on 04th January, 2022, as an Indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Company; JBM Eco Tech Private Limited was incorporated on 04th January, 2022, as an Indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. JBM Green Energy Systems Private Limited was incorporated on 30th December, 2019 and it became Joint Venture Company of Company w.e.f. 07th January, 2022. JBM EV Industries Private Limited was incorporated on 28th November, 2020 and it became Joint Venture Company of the Company w.e.f. 07th January, 2022. VT Emobility Private Limited was incorporated on 21st January, 2020 as a Joint Venture Company and it became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 24th February, 2022.During FY 2022-23, the Company acquired 100% stake in JBM Solaris Electric Vehicles Private Limited (JBM Solaris) and consequently, JBM Solaris became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 14th September, 2022. Also, Name of JBM Solaris Electric Vehicles Private Limited changed to JBM EV Technologies Private Limited. w.e.f 13th December, 2022. TL Ecolife Mobility Private Limited was incorporated on 1st December, 2022, as a step down subsidiary of the Company. The Company acquired 99.52% control in Ecolife Green One Mobility Private Limited on 12th December, 2022 and transferred its 100% Shareholding in Ecolife Indraprastha Mobility Private Limited to JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited. Accordingly, Ecolife Indraprastha Mobility Private Limited was made wholly owned subsidiary of JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited and step-down subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 19th November, 2022.The Company launched own application for EV chargers as part of its digitization in FY 23.