TO THE MEMBERS OF JBM AUTO LIMITED Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of JBM AUTO LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (here in after referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (the Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Revenue Our procedure included: Revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer. However in Bus and Tooling division, when the performance obligations are satisfied over time, is recognised using the percentage-of-completion method. ? ?Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for revenue recognition as per the Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" ? ?Performed reconciliation of revenue with GST returns filed with the Government. Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the project costs incurred to date as a percentage of total estimated project costs at completion. The estimation of total project judgement and is costsinvolvessignificant assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. In addition, provisions for estimated losses, if any, on uncompleted contracts are recorded in the period in which such losses become probable based on the total estimated project costs. ? ?We selected a sample of with customers accounted using percentage-of-completion method and performed the following: ? ?Evaluated the appropriateness of and consistency in the application of managements policies and methodologies to estimate progress towards satisfying the performance obligation. We identified the revenue recognition where the percentage-of- completion method is used as a key audit matter because of the significant in estimating the efforts to complete such contracts. ? ?Compared efforts incurred to date with Companys estimate of efforts incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluate whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining efforts to complete the contract. This required a high degree of auditor judgement in evaluating the audit evidence supporting estimated efforts to complete and a higher extent of audit effort to evaluate the reasonableness of the total estimated efforts used to recognise revenue when the performance obligations are satisfied over time. milestones, which require changes in estimated efforts ? ?Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones, customer acceptances and other related information to identify possible delays in achieving complete the remaining performance obligations. Refer Note No. 2.4 and 48 of the Standalone Financial Statements. ? ?Performed analytical procedures to identify any unusual trends and identify unusual items. ? ?Tested internal controls in the revenue over the accuracy and timing of revenue accounted in the Standalone Financial Statements. ? ?Tested the related disclosures made in notes to the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of the revenue from operations.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to

Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the

Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of Section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements- Refer Note No. 37 of the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note no 55 B(viii) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note no. 55 B(ix) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 16 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

"Annexure-A" to the Independent Auditors Report

of even date on Standalone Financial Statements of JBM Auto Limited

(This is the annexure referred to in Para 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

(i) In respect of the Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing the full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. value were physically verified during the year by the (b) TheProperty,PlantandEquipmentcovering management at suchintervalswhichinouropinion,providesforthephysicalverification of all the Property,

Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no material verifi discrepancieshavebeennoticedonsuch (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, all the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in the name of Whether Promoter, Director or their Relative or Employee Period held since Reason for not being held in the name of the Company No. 1, Ford Suppliers Park, S. P. Koil Post, Chengalpattu - 603 204 - Tamil Nadu (6.43 & 5.11 Acres) 112.15 JBM Auto Systems Pvt. Ltd. No 23rd February 1998 and 30th July 2004, respectively This land was acquired pursuant to a scheme of merger. However, the Company is in the process of getting the lease deed to be registered in the name of the Company. SPI - 888, Pathredi Industrial Area, Pathredi, Bhiwadi District, Alwar - Rajasthan - 301 019 716.81 JBM Auto Systems Pvt. Ltd. No 28th March 2014 This land was acquired pursuant to a scheme of merger. However, the Company is in the process of getting the lease deed to be registered in the name of the Company. Plot No. RNS-1, Renault Nissan Suppliers Park, SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre, Sinnakuppam Village, Sriperumbudur Taluk, Oragadam, Kanchipuram District - 605 102 - Tamilnadu (10 & 9.2 Acres) 1,880.34 JBM Auto Systems Pvt. Ltd. No 21st December 2010 and 22nd June 2017, respectively This land was acquired pursuant to a scheme of merger. However, the Company is in the process of getting the lease deed to be registered in the name of the Company. Plot No. AV-13, Sanand-II GIDC Industrial Estate, BOL Goan, Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 382 170. 1,711.49 JBM Auto Systems Pvt. Ltd. No 30th April 2012 This land was acquired pursuant to a scheme of merger. However, the Company is in the process of getting the lease deed to be registered in the name of the Company. C1/2, Chakan, MIDC Plant, Pune 2,794.52 JBM MA Automotive Pvt. Ltd. No 26th August 2008 This land was acquired pursuant to a scheme of merger. However, the Company is in the process of getting the lease deed to be registered in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Inventories, except goods-in-transit and stock lying with the third parties, have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification by the management is appropriate. There were no discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. (iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

Particulars Loans Guarantees Security Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries 1,682.45 33,000.00 - - Joint Ventures 17,042.77 39,211.63 - - Associates - - - - Others 113.10 7,779.09 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of above cases* - Subsidiaries 878.02 58,000.00 - - Joint Ventures 17,004.03 67,887.63 - - Associates - - - - Others - 7,779.09 -

*These figures does not include outstanding amount of loans, Guarantees or Security in respect of cases wherein there is no movement during the year.

Refer note 51 of the standalone financial statements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular as per stipulations. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of the cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of costs, maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, made by the Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records, to the extent applicable and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) In respect of the statutory and other dues:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears, as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with relevant authorities as on 31st March 2024 are given as under:

S. No. Name of Statue Nature of Dues Net Amount in Lakhs * Year to which demand pertains Forum where dispute is pending 1 The Income Tax Act, Income Tax 1.42 AY 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 1961 Income Tax 3.48 AY 2009-10 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax 202.85 AY 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax 176.29 AY 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax 69.92 AY 2015-16 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax 94.76 AY 2008-09 to AY 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax 5,350.88 AY 2008-09 to AY 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax 13,573.59 AY 2008-09 to AY 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2 The Central Excise Excise duty demand 28.60 2015-16 AC, CE, D-111, Bhiwadi Act, 1944 and The Finance Act, 1994 Excise duty & Penalty 66.08 2011-12 Addl. Comm. C.E, Ahmedabad (Service Tax) Excise Duty 531.97 2008-10 CESTAT Excise duty On 9.64 2015-19 DC, Pune Industrial Promotion Subsidy Excise Duty Transitional Credit availed in Trans-1 of Cess balances 2.44 2017-18 DC, Pune

S. No. Name of Statue Nature of Dues Net Amount in Lakhs * Year to which demand pertains Forum where dispute is pending 3 Goods and Services GST Demand # - 2019-20 Joint Com.(A) Haldwani Tax Act, 2017 GST Demand # - 2020-21 Add. Comm.(A) Agra GST Demand # - 2018-19 Add. Comm.(A) Mathura GST Demand # - 2018-19 Superintendent, Pithampur GST Demand 41.61 2018-19 Dept. Comm.(A) Nashik GST Demand 43.96 2019-20 Joint Comm. Nashik GST Demand 29.76 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner Ghatak 11 (Ahmedabad) Gujarat. GST Demand# - 2023-24 Joint comm(A) Haldwani GST Demand 82.39 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner Ghatak 11 (Ahmedabad) Gujarat. GST Demand 45.12 2019-20 Superintendent CGST, Pithampur 4 Customs Act, 1962 Custom Demand 7.37 2011-12 Commissioner of custom - Mumbai Custom Demand 8.00 2021-22 Assist. Comm. of custom - Tughlakabad Custom Demand 4.87 2021-22 Customs - Chennai Custom Demand 36.08 2020-21 Customs - Mumbai 5 Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 PF Demand 81.86 2011-13 Provident Fund Tribunal

*Total amount deposited in respect of disputed demands is 196.36 Lakhs. # GST Demand raised for 11.23 Lakhs which have been fully paid.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by auditors in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, all transactions entered into with the Related Parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. This matter has been disclosed in Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies, Act, 2013, pursuant to any ongoing project, those are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. This matter has been disclosed in Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

"Annexure-B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of JBM Auto Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JBM Auto Limited ("the Company") as 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at31 st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.