Summary

Minda Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year March 11th, 1985 with the name Minda Switch Auto Private Limited for manufacture of Ignition Switches for Indian Automotive Industry and is the flagship company of Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group, which was part of erstwhile Minda Group. The Company has 34 plants and offices in India and overseas. In addition, it has a design office located in Japan.Minda Corporation Ltd is one of the largest suppliers of 2 wheeler, 3 wheeler and Off Road vehicles Electronic & Mechanical Security System. The Company offers a diverse range of products including Mechatronics, Information and Connected Systems, Plasticsand Interiors, Aftermarket, Electronics Manufacturing Excellence and Spark Minda Green Mobility.The company manufactures Die Casting Parts and high-class Surface Finishing parts for auto and consumer durable industry. They supply their products to Indian OEMs and export about 20% of their products to USA, UK, Europe & South East Asia and ASEAN countries. The company is headquartered at Noida.The company is the only in India to have their own- patented Magnetic Shutter for 2- wheeler application. They design & manufacture immobilizers for 2 wheel vehicle applications and also has patent for Immobilizer application for vehicles operating with drained or no battery condition. They are also the first company in India to develop a controller for e- bikes. The company has a state of the art Surface Finishing Division which is capable of

