SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹506.5
Prev. Close₹506.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,617.43
Day's High₹513.9
Day's Low₹500
52 Week's High₹652
52 Week's Low₹365.85
Book Value₹77.29
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,124.91
P/E55.11
EPS9.21
Divi. Yield0.28
Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.8
47.8
47.8
47.8
Preference Capital
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
Reserves
1,685.7
1,331.6
1,120.3
974.2
Net Worth
1,738.2
1,384.1
1,172.8
1,026.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,734.8
2,288.8
2,130.5
933
yoy growth (%)
19.48
7.43
128.34
20.79
Raw materials
-1,724.5
-1,451.1
-1,288.3
-565.6
As % of sales
63.05
63.4
60.46
60.62
Employee costs
-436.5
-362.4
-335.3
-124.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
178
113.5
165.8
89.7
Depreciation
-102.8
-89.7
-82.3
-24.8
Tax paid
-17.8
-29.8
-40.3
-19.6
Working capital
-142.9
260.3
178.2
274.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.48
7.43
128.34
20.79
Op profit growth
26.97
-12.71
125.14
34.6
EBIT growth
39.65
-27.06
96.07
39.01
Net profit growth
91.39
-134.71
-443.93
28.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,651.14
4,300.14
2,975.94
2,367.94
2,222.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,651.14
4,300.14
2,975.94
2,367.94
2,222.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.74
15.78
56.89
33.2
55.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Group CEO
Ashok Minda
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Jha
Lead Independent Director
Pratima Ram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PARDEEP MANN
Executive Director
Aakash Minda
Executive Director
Naresh Kumar Modi
Independent Director
Ravi Sud
Independent Director
Gajanan Gandhe
Reports by Minda Corporation Ltd
Summary
Minda Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year March 11th, 1985 with the name Minda Switch Auto Private Limited for manufacture of Ignition Switches for Indian Automotive Industry and is the flagship company of Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group, which was part of erstwhile Minda Group. The Company has 34 plants and offices in India and overseas. In addition, it has a design office located in Japan.Minda Corporation Ltd is one of the largest suppliers of 2 wheeler, 3 wheeler and Off Road vehicles Electronic & Mechanical Security System. The Company offers a diverse range of products including Mechatronics, Information and Connected Systems, Plasticsand Interiors, Aftermarket, Electronics Manufacturing Excellence and Spark Minda Green Mobility.The company manufactures Die Casting Parts and high-class Surface Finishing parts for auto and consumer durable industry. They supply their products to Indian OEMs and export about 20% of their products to USA, UK, Europe & South East Asia and ASEAN countries. The company is headquartered at Noida.The company is the only in India to have their own- patented Magnetic Shutter for 2- wheeler application. They design & manufacture immobilizers for 2 wheel vehicle applications and also has patent for Immobilizer application for vehicles operating with drained or no battery condition. They are also the first company in India to develop a controller for e- bikes. The company has a state of the art Surface Finishing Division which is capable of
The Minda Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹507.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Minda Corporation Ltd is ₹12124.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Minda Corporation Ltd is 55.11 and 6.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Minda Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Minda Corporation Ltd is ₹365.85 and ₹652 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Minda Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.32%, 3 Years at 36.85%, 1 Year at 31.89%, 6 Month at 2.89%, 3 Month at -15.73% and 1 Month at -0.11%.
