Minda Corporation Ltd Share Price

507.15
(0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open506.5
  • Day's High513.9
  • 52 Wk High652
  • Prev. Close506.9
  • Day's Low500
  • 52 Wk Low 365.85
  • Turnover (lac)2,617.43
  • P/E55.11
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value77.29
  • EPS9.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,124.91
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Minda Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Minda Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.9

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

Minda Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Minda Corp reports highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2

Minda Corp reports highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.

Read More
Read More

Minda Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.84%

Non-Promoter- 26.49%

Institutions: 26.48%

Non-Institutions: 7.08%

Custodian: 1.58%

Share Price

Minda Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.8

47.8

47.8

47.8

Preference Capital

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

Reserves

1,685.7

1,331.6

1,120.3

974.2

Net Worth

1,738.2

1,384.1

1,172.8

1,026.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,734.8

2,288.8

2,130.5

933

yoy growth (%)

19.48

7.43

128.34

20.79

Raw materials

-1,724.5

-1,451.1

-1,288.3

-565.6

As % of sales

63.05

63.4

60.46

60.62

Employee costs

-436.5

-362.4

-335.3

-124.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

178

113.5

165.8

89.7

Depreciation

-102.8

-89.7

-82.3

-24.8

Tax paid

-17.8

-29.8

-40.3

-19.6

Working capital

-142.9

260.3

178.2

274.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.48

7.43

128.34

20.79

Op profit growth

26.97

-12.71

125.14

34.6

EBIT growth

39.65

-27.06

96.07

39.01

Net profit growth

91.39

-134.71

-443.93

28.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,651.14

4,300.14

2,975.94

2,367.94

2,222.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,651.14

4,300.14

2,975.94

2,367.94

2,222.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.74

15.78

56.89

33.2

55.05

Minda Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Minda Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Group CEO

Ashok Minda

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Jha

Lead Independent Director

Pratima Ram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PARDEEP MANN

Executive Director

Aakash Minda

Executive Director

Naresh Kumar Modi

Independent Director

Ravi Sud

Independent Director

Gajanan Gandhe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Minda Corporation Ltd

Summary

Minda Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year March 11th, 1985 with the name Minda Switch Auto Private Limited for manufacture of Ignition Switches for Indian Automotive Industry and is the flagship company of Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group, which was part of erstwhile Minda Group. The Company has 34 plants and offices in India and overseas. In addition, it has a design office located in Japan.Minda Corporation Ltd is one of the largest suppliers of 2 wheeler, 3 wheeler and Off Road vehicles Electronic & Mechanical Security System. The Company offers a diverse range of products including Mechatronics, Information and Connected Systems, Plasticsand Interiors, Aftermarket, Electronics Manufacturing Excellence and Spark Minda Green Mobility.The company manufactures Die Casting Parts and high-class Surface Finishing parts for auto and consumer durable industry. They supply their products to Indian OEMs and export about 20% of their products to USA, UK, Europe & South East Asia and ASEAN countries. The company is headquartered at Noida.The company is the only in India to have their own- patented Magnetic Shutter for 2- wheeler application. They design & manufacture immobilizers for 2 wheel vehicle applications and also has patent for Immobilizer application for vehicles operating with drained or no battery condition. They are also the first company in India to develop a controller for e- bikes. The company has a state of the art Surface Finishing Division which is capable of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Minda Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Minda Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹507.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Minda Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Minda Corporation Ltd is ₹12124.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Minda Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Minda Corporation Ltd is 55.11 and 6.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Minda Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Minda Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Minda Corporation Ltd is ₹365.85 and ₹652 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Minda Corporation Ltd?

Minda Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.32%, 3 Years at 36.85%, 1 Year at 31.89%, 6 Month at 2.89%, 3 Month at -15.73% and 1 Month at -0.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Minda Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Minda Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.84 %
Institutions - 26.48 %
Public - 7.09 %

