|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|0.9
|45
|Final
|Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Dividend Updates Clippings of notice published in newspapers for fixation of record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|0.5
|25
|Interim
|Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Thursday, February 01, 2024 along with Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report (LRR) Declaration of Interim dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per equity share on 239,079,428 equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each.
Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.