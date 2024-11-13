iifl-logo-icon 1
Minda Corporation Ltd Dividend

590.8
(3.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Minda Corp CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 May 20247 Aug 20247 Aug 20240.945Final
Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Dividend Updates Clippings of notice published in newspapers for fixation of record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Dividend1 Feb 202414 Feb 202414 Feb 20240.525Interim
Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Thursday, February 01, 2024 along with Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report (LRR) Declaration of Interim dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per equity share on 239,079,428 equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each.

Minda Corp reports highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.

