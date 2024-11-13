Proceedings of Board Meeting of Minda Corporation Limited held on Thursday, February 01, 2024 along with Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Report (LRR) Declaration of Interim dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per equity share on 239,079,428 equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each.