Minda Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.8
47.8
47.8
47.8
Preference Capital
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
Reserves
1,685.7
1,331.6
1,120.3
974.2
Net Worth
1,738.2
1,384.1
1,172.8
1,026.7
Minority Interest
Debt
532.9
723.9
487.2
527.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
58.5
47.6
13.9
14.4
Total Liabilities
2,329.6
2,155.6
1,673.9
1,568.8
Fixed Assets
980
856.8
664.6
592.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
598
703.5
326.6
150.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
62.9
63.7
15.3
11
Networking Capital
572.8
446.7
451
353
Inventories
415.7
457.1
392.7
375.1
Inventory Days
52.41
59.81
Sundry Debtors
613
477.9
450.6
427.5
Debtor Days
60.13
68.17
Other Current Assets
278.9
247.2
186.7
193.4
Sundry Creditors
-566.6
-583.9
-447.2
-503.2
Creditor Days
59.68
80.24
Other Current Liabilities
-168.2
-151.6
-131.8
-139.8
Cash
115.9
84.9
216.4
462.1
Total Assets
2,329.6
2,155.6
1,673.9
1,568.8
