Minda Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

517.3
(-1.56%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:07:08 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.8

47.8

47.8

47.8

Preference Capital

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

Reserves

1,685.7

1,331.6

1,120.3

974.2

Net Worth

1,738.2

1,384.1

1,172.8

1,026.7

Minority Interest

Debt

532.9

723.9

487.2

527.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

58.5

47.6

13.9

14.4

Total Liabilities

2,329.6

2,155.6

1,673.9

1,568.8

Fixed Assets

980

856.8

664.6

592.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

598

703.5

326.6

150.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

62.9

63.7

15.3

11

Networking Capital

572.8

446.7

451

353

Inventories

415.7

457.1

392.7

375.1

Inventory Days

52.41

59.81

Sundry Debtors

613

477.9

450.6

427.5

Debtor Days

60.13

68.17

Other Current Assets

278.9

247.2

186.7

193.4

Sundry Creditors

-566.6

-583.9

-447.2

-503.2

Creditor Days

59.68

80.24

Other Current Liabilities

-168.2

-151.6

-131.8

-139.8

Cash

115.9

84.9

216.4

462.1

Total Assets

2,329.6

2,155.6

1,673.9

1,568.8

