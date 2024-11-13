iifl-logo-icon 1
Minda Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

531
(4.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Minda Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,734.8

2,288.8

2,130.5

933

yoy growth (%)

19.48

7.43

128.34

20.79

Raw materials

-1,724.5

-1,451.1

-1,288.3

-565.6

As % of sales

63.05

63.4

60.46

60.62

Employee costs

-436.5

-362.4

-335.3

-124.1

As % of sales

15.96

15.83

15.73

13.3

Other costs

-308.8

-266.6

-267.8

-137.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.29

11.64

12.56

14.69

Operating profit

265

208.7

239.1

106.2

OPM

9.68

9.11

11.22

11.38

Depreciation

-102.8

-89.7

-82.3

-24.8

Interest expense

-30.5

-35.8

-38.9

-14.7

Other income

46.3

30.3

47.9

23

Profit before tax

178

113.5

165.8

89.7

Taxes

-17.8

-29.8

-40.3

-19.6

Tax rate

-9.99

-26.25

-24.3

-21.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

160.2

83.7

125.5

70.1

Exceptional items

0

0

-366.6

0

Net profit

160.2

83.7

-241.1

70.1

yoy growth (%)

91.39

-134.71

-443.93

28.15

NPM

5.85

3.65

-11.31

7.51

Minda Corp reports highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.

