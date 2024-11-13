Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,734.8
2,288.8
2,130.5
933
yoy growth (%)
19.48
7.43
128.34
20.79
Raw materials
-1,724.5
-1,451.1
-1,288.3
-565.6
As % of sales
63.05
63.4
60.46
60.62
Employee costs
-436.5
-362.4
-335.3
-124.1
As % of sales
15.96
15.83
15.73
13.3
Other costs
-308.8
-266.6
-267.8
-137.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.29
11.64
12.56
14.69
Operating profit
265
208.7
239.1
106.2
OPM
9.68
9.11
11.22
11.38
Depreciation
-102.8
-89.7
-82.3
-24.8
Interest expense
-30.5
-35.8
-38.9
-14.7
Other income
46.3
30.3
47.9
23
Profit before tax
178
113.5
165.8
89.7
Taxes
-17.8
-29.8
-40.3
-19.6
Tax rate
-9.99
-26.25
-24.3
-21.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
160.2
83.7
125.5
70.1
Exceptional items
0
0
-366.6
0
Net profit
160.2
83.7
-241.1
70.1
yoy growth (%)
91.39
-134.71
-443.93
28.15
NPM
5.85
3.65
-11.31
7.51
Notably, more than 25% of these orders came from the EV segment, demonstrating the company's commitment to EV market growth.
